FAIRMONT — At 1,275 feet long and 56 feet wide the Jefferson Street Bridge in Fairmont, also known as the Million Dollar Bridge had lost its illumination. Attributed to water damage to the conduit, getting the lights underneath and on the sides of its span repaired seemingly kept leading city officials to dead ends.
Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means was determined to have the bridge’s lights shining once again. A letter that Council Member Tom Mainella wrote to West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Byrd White received a positive response last May.
“That is when the ball really got rolling,” said Means.
The lights went live Dec. 22, brightening up the end of a dark year.
“The City of Fairmont is thrilled that we were finally able to get the lights back on and we hope that the residents are happy that our bridge is lit up once again,” said Means.
The bridge was completed in 1921. In 1996 the bridge was restored.
Nick Fantasia, who was the mayor at the time of the restoration, said part of the project was the bridge’s lighting.
“In the second stage of the restoration the ornamental lighting was added on to that project,” he said.
Fantasia said it was great to see the lights restored to their former glory.
“It was a beautiful sight when we did it. Unfortunately there was a water problem that occurred that there was an argument over who was going fix it so they stayed dark for some time. I was very happy to see the city take control of the project and get the lighting fixed,” he said.
Fantasia said the lighting it a great addition to the community. He said, at the time, it was one of the marquee projects in West Virginia and now that it has been restored it remains one of the icons of West Virginia architecture.
Outgoing mayor Brad Merrifield shares his enthusiasm with the former mayor about the bridge.
“It was something that a lot of people who lived here really enjoyed. It was really pretty,” Merrifield said.
Merrifield said as far back as four years ago when he became involved with city council the previous mayor and city manager were working to restore the bridge’s lights.
“It was a little bit of a complex issue because it was the state’s responsibility, not the city’s, so we have to work through them,” he said.
Now working with the newest city manager, Merrifield said, even she had a hard time finding someone to do something.
“It was the persistence really of the city manager and her people. It took a good year or more to finally get it cleared up,” he said.
Merrifield finds the newly illuminated structure important to the community. He said anytime people can see results it’s a big positive.
“It’s just good for morale, momentum, positivity that somebody’s doing something,” he said.
Merrifield said the new lighting shows pride in the city, makes it pretty and dresses it up.
“It’s so impressive when you see it. I think it just makes a statement. In my opinion it’s a very positive thing because it’s something everybody can enjoy,” he said.
