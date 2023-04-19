FAIRMONT — The Marion County chapter of the international service club, Kiwanis, received a $5,000 donation to provide a service to the community. Immediately the group agreed the money would be best spent on a project to assist HOPE Inc., which provides shelter and resources for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.
HOPE's Fairmont facility had a playground, but the equipment was set on hard dirt. The $5,000 was spent on pea gravel and a retainer to hold the material making for a softer play service for the children.
Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission donated their time and manpower to install the gravel and the barrier at no cost to HOPE or the club.
"It means the world to us to be able to have our children have a place to come out and play and they're out here almost everyday when it's nice," Hope Administrative Assistant Dawn Biafore. "This is just something we'd never be able to do on our own and to have the community support us that way is just wonderful."
