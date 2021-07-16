FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Knights of Columbus kicked off the Tygart Valley United Way’s 2022 campaign with a donation of just over $6,000.
Each year, the United Way establishes a fundraising goal which, when accomplished, helps fund the programs of their partner charities. This fall, the campaign’s goal is $620,000 for the entire region, which consists of Marion, Taylor, Barbour, Tucker and Randolph counties.
United Way board co-chair Blaire Nuzum-Wise accepted an oversized check Thursday for $6,113 from the Fairmont branch of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic organization focused on helping the less fortunate. Knights of Columbus member Thomas Dragich presented the check, part of his role in helping raise the money.
More than 250 guests took part in the Knights of Columbus annual Purse Bingo event July 11 and decided to donate all proceeds this year to United Way. For them, choosing the United Way was an obvious choice.
Trina Brown, catering manager and event coordinator for the Fairmont Knights of Columbus, helped organize the bingo and choose the United Way for the donation.
“The Knights of Columbus... one of their goals is to take care of the widowed Catholics, the community and the church,” Brown said. “We picked the United Way because that touches a little bit of everybody.”
Nuzum-Wise said she is thankful to get an early start on the 2022 fundraising campaign.
“This is a really great way to get things started,” Nuzum-Wise said. “We’ve had to think outside the box when it’s come to fundraising... there have been some limitations, because of the pandemic, with what we can do with our campaign.”
This year will be the first year that the United Way’s campaign will be super-regional rather than focusing on just Marion and Taylor counties due to their recent acquisition of Barbour, Tucker and Randolph counties. However, organization officials hope to remain committed to all its member charities and still feel local.
“We want to still remain committed to all our communities, we don’t want people to feel like we’re not local anymore, because we still are,” said Brett White, executive director of the Tygart Valley United Way. “Even though we’re serving a regional footprint now, we’re still the same local United Way that has always been here.”
The same programs the United Way has organized before will remain in Fairmont and Marion County, but now those events will be held in the other counties as well. As an example, the United for Kids collection the United Way does each year is going on right now in all five counties.
“The problems that are being faced by the communities in our region are the same across the entire region,” White said. “So No. 1, we have to collaborate; No. 2, these counties get the benefits of our programs.”
This community impact was one of the reasons the Knights of Columbus chose to donate to the United Way.
“We all depend on each other,” Brown said. “We do these things to try to help out as much as we can.”
