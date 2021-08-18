FAIRMONT — Just up Jefferson Street from Raymond’s Exxon sat an eyesore in downtown. That old home has been given new life as a market-rate triplex.
Alex Haill and Rebecca Key are architects for Alpha Associates in Morgantown and have been living in Fairmont for several years. They view historic homes being left to rot in the city as an opportunity.
Together they formed Alexander Key LLC and began buying derelict properties around Fairmont, refurbishing and repurposing them as market-rate housing rentals. So far, they have refurbished around 10 properties in the Fairmont area.
“What I try to do is buy properties that are in total disrepair or they are condemned,” Haill said. “Then we try to put them back on the tax roll as market-rate housing.”
Market rate, as opposed to federally-subsidized housing, usually means the rent will sit at a sweet spot between $700 and $1,200 per month. Depending on the amenities and size of the rental, Haill tries to keep his properties in this range.
As Haill sees it, market rate is good for both the city and his business, saying his projects inspire property owners to follow his lead and maybe mow their lawn a bit more often or fix some exterior damage.
“I think that preserving neighborhoods is good, it makes me feel good,” Haill said. “Now the neighbor sees what I’m doing and thinks, ‘Maybe I should cut my grass because this guy is cutting his grass.’”
The most recent project Haill has taken on is located at 425 Jefferson St., a three-story home built in the 1920s that is now being repurposed into three separate dwellings.
“It was being used by the homeless. We had all kinds of stuff. [The building] was condemned,” Haill said.
The house consists of the main, original house and a later addition. Haill separated these two sections into two, one-bedroom spaces and a three-floor, three-bedroom apartment.
When Haill and Key first acquired the property, it was a mess. Trash was piled in every room, as well as rotting furniture and other signs of squatters living on the property. Usually Haill likes his projects to turn around in about six months, but this project has been going on for about a year.
It took 17 dumpsters filled with debris and garbage to empty the refuse that filled the rooms.
“We got in a bit over our heads.” Haill said.
But now, the property is nearly ready. The two one-bedroom apartments are finished and the three-bedroom unit is nearly finished. Inside, Haill has totally outfitted the units with modern appliances, new electrical wiring, heating and cooling, insulation and new windows.
But while he’s modernized the spaces, he’s also been careful to remain true to the house’s history, saving as much of the original architecture as possible.
Much of the original woodwork and doorways remain intact, and he even saved and refurbished the home’s original pocket doors.
“I love discovering the different things in [these properties],” Haill said. “I love asking, ‘What was the original plan? How did this originally work?’ That’s part of the excitement for me.”
According to Haill and Key, the best part of these projects is the pride in the completed project.
“It improves the living conditions for everybody,” Key said. “Part of it is self-serving, who wants to live in a decrepit neighborhood? That’s what you call pride of place.”
“We believe that Fairmont wants to be a destination, not just a stop on the way,” Haill said. “By doing this, we make it more desirable for everyone.”
