FAIRMONT — For some, the “Star Wars” universe is a little more real than for others.
Any kid who watched “Star Wars” probably found themselves dancing around with a stick or a flashlight after watching the movies pretending to be a Jedi or a Sith.
For the members of the Outer Rim Praxeum Lightsaber School, that’s just another practice night. But their moves are far from aimless swinging and prancing, these are bonified sword skills mixed with a bit of showmanship.
The Fairmont-based group finds its roots in the West Virginia PopCon of 2015, when a group of likeminded fans of the movies decided to put together a group that mimics authentic lightsaber fights, for sport and entertainment.
“We do our own interpretation of the lightsaber forms in the ‘Star Wars’ universe to do what’s called a performance martial art,” Praxeum President Jeff Norton said Sept. 1. “While it might look choreographed, it’s all done on the fly and it can get competitive.”
The group is a mix of “Star Wars” fans, cosplay enthusiasts and folks who just want to swing a glowing stick at something. Once in the group, there are several tiers one must complete before taking part in their public performances.
Similar to the system in the movies, a new student will have to gradually master all the styles. Along the way, they’ll be asked to create a stage persona.
For some of the members, the role playing aspect is secondary, but for others that’s what drew them to the group.
Tesh Norton, whose stage persona is Lady Malice, joined the group after seeing them perform in 2015. She was in a full “Star Wars” cosplay at the event and the group’s president took notice and convinced her to join.
“I was looking for something fun to do outside of work and adulting, and I got into a bit of costuming and attended my first ever comic convention,” she said. “That happened to be the first presentation by the Outer Rim Praxeum to the public. I took some convincing, but eventually figured that was something I could do.”
Tesh Norton has gained more than just the knowhow to swing a lightsaber in her seven-year tenure with the praxeum, she also credits the group for her boost in self-confidence and drive to perform.
The group does public showcases at various conventions and recently celebrated their 100th event showcase. In its history, the group has performed at birthday parties, parades, workshops and onstage showcases.
But at its core, the Outer Rim Praxeum offers a welcoming environment for folks who want to open up, try something new and be themselves.
“A lot of us are what you would call stereotypical nerds. We were in band or theatre or things behind the scenes,” Tesh Norton said. “So getting to apply that personality and hearing people cheer your name when you get on stage, that can be a really empowering thing.”
The group is always accepting new members and are welcoming to anyone no matter their knowledge of “Star Wars” or stage fighting.
Jeff Norton encourages anyone who’s interested in trying something new to reach out and give lightsaber fighting a try.
“If you’re serious about joining, be ready to commit. The more you commit, the more you’ll get out of everything we do,” he said. “We’ve got glowing sticks that you get to swing at people, and you get to be yourself and escape reality for a while.”
For information about Outer Rim Praxeum, visit linktr.ee/OuterRimPraxeum or find them on Facebook by searching @OuterRimPraxeum.
