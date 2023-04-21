FAIRMONT — Members of the community turned out Thursday evening to celebrate a century of service.
The Fairmont Lions Club celebrated its 100 year anniversary with dinner, awards and lots of laughs.
Lions Club International is one of the largest service organizations with over 46,000 local clubs and more than 1.4 million members more than 200 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, the Fairmont Lions Club was founded on April 20, 1923, making it the sixth Lions Club in West Virginia and the first in North Central West Virginia.
The Lions Club is mostly known for collecting eyeglasses and selling brooms, but they participate in several service initiatives each year to live up to their motto “We Serve.”
Nearly 40 Lions Club members from across the state gathered at Central United Methodist Church to celebrate Thursday. Past International Director Larry Johnson spoke after dinner and Fairmont Club President Robert Brummage gave opening remarks. Johnson shared historical highlights from the past 100 years in Fairmont and around the world and how excited he was for the organization.
“Fortunately, Lions Clubs are not like human beings, they don’t have to pass away. They can be reinvigorated, strengthened, and made young again.
“Look at all you’ve been and all you’ve done. But, don’t just reminisce... do it to remind you of what you can do. Your past accomplishments provide a level of credibility, respect and the admiration of people of Fairmont.
“Remind them who you are and what you can do. Continue to look for new members that want to be a part of your organization. Find out what their passions are and maybe try some new projects that’ll help energize your club,” Johnson said.
They had a silent auction, presented chevrons to members who reached individual anniversary milestones, such as being a member for 50 years. Two Melvin Jones Awards were presented to members who donated $1,000 or more to the Lions Clubs International Foundation.
A Lion for 50 years, Bob Moffatt, said he became involved as a way to serve the community. He was awarded a chevron for his time in the organization.
“There’s nothing more important, satisfying or rewarding than doing something to help the community,” Moffatt said.
Fairmont Lions Club Vice President Guy Ward, who has been a member for 10 years, shared similar sentiments.
“The Lions Club has done a lot for Fairmont and worldwide. It’s a good organization if you want to serve your community, which I do,” Ward said.
Both said their motto couldn’t be more accurate. Over their 100 years, the Fairmont Lions Club has facilitated several programs to help with sight conservation, hearing and speech conservation, diabetes awareness, youth outreach, international relations and environmental issues, among others.
Annually for the past 87 years, they have hosted the Fairmont Lions Club Christmas Party. The event is held in conjunction with the Union Mission of Fairmont and helps provide children with candy, clothes, fruit and other Christmas gifts, which are delivered by Santa Claus. Over the years, they’ve been able to help more than 5,000 children.
Moffatt said the main thing that has changed in the past 50 years he’s been involved is a decrease in new, young members. He said anyone who wants to become involved with the Lions Club of Fairmont and give back to the community, can reach out to the organization and is more than welcome to attend. To become a member of the Fairmont Lions Club, call 304-366-4164. For more information, visit their Facebook page or website.
