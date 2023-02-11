FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Lions Club sponsored the Lions International Peace Poster Contest at East Fairmont Middle School again this school year. Lions Clubs International sponsors the program to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.
This year’s first place winner from East Fairmont Middle School was Marissa Summers. Her poster was selected for its originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest’s 2023 theme, which was “Lead with Compassion.” Second place in the contest went to Kaylee Ferrell. East Fairmont Middle School art teacher Misty Skarzinski worked with Lions Club members to facilitate the contest entries along with Principal Debra Conover. Fairmont Lions Club president Bob Brummage presented both winners with gift cards in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments.
One international grand prize winner and 23 merit award winners will be selected. The grand prize winner will be recognized at a special awards ceremony at Lions Day with the United Nations.
