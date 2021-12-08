FAIRMONT — If there’s ever a time when Fairmont residents should speak up, this is it.
Upon receiving $7.65 million from the federal government as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act, the City of Fairmont has some decisions to make, and officials are asking for input.
The first installment of $4.05 million was received in July, and the second installment of about the same amount is set to come in July 2022.
It’s not every day that a city receives millions of dollars — money to be spent on the city itself, not to deposit into some obscure account. According to Sen. Joe Manchin’s office, this is the first time that cities and counties will get direct relief funding from the federal government.
“It’s a windfall,” Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella said.
There are categories for spending, but those categories cover a lot of ground, and the requirements are fairly broad. Originally, ARPA looked to be specifically for pandemic assistance. And while that’s true, the guidelines seem to cover just about anything that costs money. After all, what wasn’t affected by the pandemic?
The catch is — really, not much of a catch at all: Determine where the money will be spent by December 2024, and spend it by December 2026. No stashing it for later use.
And while those deadlines may not seem urgent, they are when considering the number of tasks that have to be carried to spend the money.
“Like everything else, if you wait till the last minute and hurry up the process, you could have problems,” Mainella said. “It’s better to start as early as you can to get it done right.”
The decision to post an online survey came about when City Council held a public work session to discuss funding options.
Ultimately, Council members will vote on the spending once the information is compiled from the work sessions and the surveys. Some probable expenditures include the repair or replacement of water and sewage lines.
“I know we’ll spend money on fixing the sewers, the drainage,” Mainella said. “And I’m sure there’s more than a few old water pipes.”
The City consolidated some of the categories as they are listed on the U.S. Treasury’s website, to come up with five broad categories.
“We hit the major categories and some key project headings that could be considered under each,” Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means said.
Fairmont’s survey includes these categories:
• Supporting public health response, which covers a wide, and somewhat disparate, list of funding possibilities, including adapting public facilities for pandemic resiliency, improving outdoor spaces and parks, vaccine incentive programs, and grants to nonprofits that support vulnerable populations.
• Addressing the negative economic impacts and serving the hardest hit communities and families. Examples include grants, loans, in-kind assistance, or other services to small businesses, grants to households, workforce development, and projects for building stronger neighborhoods and addressing homelessness.
• Replacing lost public sector revenue, which would permit the City to recover lost revenue from 2020-23.
• Water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure and Broadband Infrastructure.
• Premium pay for essential workers, including police, fire, public works, utilities, building inspections, and other administrative and supporting staff.
Federal guidelines will determine if ARPA recipients have chosen projects that fall within the restrictions.
“You have to spend it based on the guidelines,” Mainella said. “The state auditor will make sure everyone is compliant. We want to make sure going in that we spend it properly. This is a wonderful opportunity for cities and counties to do things that they never thought they could fund.”
Council members agreed unanimously to set up the online survey for public feedback.
“We have ideas for how to spend the money,” Mainella said, “and I know there will probably be some ideas to spend money on things we can’t spend it on. But [getting public feedback] also means that we might spend it on something we hadn’t even thought of.”
Manchin agrees.
“As American Rescue Plan funds are distributed to communities across West Virginia, I’m encouraged by the inclusion of community members in these discussions,” Manchin said.
Council will continue to solicit opinions from residents to make decisions on spending.
“There will be more work sessions,” Means said. “We’ll likely make some decisions in the first half of the new year.”
As decisions are made with regard to the types of projects, the city will use its standard protocol for hiring contractors.
“We will follow our current purchasing procedures as well as any state codes,” Means said. “Items that we can do in house we will, otherwise it will be contracted out like normal.”
“The county has money, too,” Mainella said. “They’ll be able to fund some projects. For us and the county, the money will go to good use.”
Non-city residents who spend time in Fairmont are welcome to provide their feedback as well. To participate in the survey, go to the Facebook page City of Fairmont – City Hall.
