CLARKSBURG — In federal court Wednesday, a Fairmont man admitted he sold methamphetamine in Marion County in 2020.
James Charles Costello, 52, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg. Costello admitted to selling 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for $7,500 in July 2020 in Marion County.
Costello is facing at least five and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5,000,000. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and Costello’s prior criminal history, if any.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force investigated the case. The task force is comprised of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the West Virginia State Police, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Clarksburg Police Department and the Bridgeport Police Department.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.
