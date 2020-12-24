FAIRMONT — A Fairmont man faces one count of attempted murder after an investigation by authorities.
Fairmont Police arrested David Darin Bartholow, 53, on Dec. 20 around 1:50 a.m. after responding to a callout for a stabbing in the 900 block of Courtland Street.
The officer stated he saw Bartholow wedged between the recliner and a bed located in the room.
“The victim stated that he was sleeping in the recliner when Mr. Bartholow had come downstairs and stabbed him in the chest with a knife. Before the victim had been transported to the hospital, his condition had worsened,” states the compliant.
The victim, whose name has not been disclosed, was transported to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital for surgery.
The criminal complaint also says Bartholow and the victim had been in a fight “hours prior to the stabbing, and had been separated.”
According to the complaint, a witness told police that Bartholow had said “he was going to kill the victim prior to stabbing him in the upper torso.” The complaint also says the victim and Bartholow were both living in the home on Courtland Street.
If found guilty of attempted murder in the first degree, Bartholow could face life imprisonment, or imprisonment in a penitentiary for three to 15 years.
At press time, Bartholow was being held in the North Central Regional Jail.
