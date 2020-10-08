CLARKSBURG — Officials with U.S. District Court in the Northern District of West Virginia have denied bond to a Fairmont man who is being held on charges that he sold 289 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover informant in July.
U.S. Magistrate Michael Aloi on Tuesday denied bond for James Charles Costello, 52, who was arrested Sept. 17 after being under surveillance since July this year. Costello, a resident of East Park Village mobile home park in Fairmont, is charged with distribution of 50 grams of more of methamphetamine on July 30, 2020.
Members of the Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force used a confidential informant to got to Costello’s home to purchase “approximately 289 grams of methamphetamine from James Costello in exchange for $7,500,” state court documents.
During the drug purchase, Costello said he had to leave to retrieve the drugs from another location. Court documents that were used to show probable cause state that the confidential informant “believed Costello was going to a storage unit to retrieve the methamphetamine. Costello returned approximately 25 minutes later with a black plastic garbage bag that contained approximately three pounds of methamphetamine.”
Police said Costello removed one pound of the illicit drug from the garbage bag from which he weighed out the amount he sold to the informant.
After the informant finished the drug purchase, he met with drug task force members who field tested the drugs. The drugs tested positive for methamphetamine, according to court documents.
During Tuesday’s hearing, police testified that Costello had two firearms in his home — “one by his bed in his home” and another in a shed that he called the “Trading Post.” The officer who testified Tuesday also said Costello “had several stolen firearms in his possession” and said Costello was confrontational several times during his arrest.
Court records show Costello was officially charged in federal court on Aug. 28.
While Aloi determined Costello is not a flight risk based on the evidence task force members collected at the crime scene, the magistrate stated in his motion that Costello’s “actions show that he would be a danger to the community by clear and convincing evidence,” if he were allowed to be released from jail.
Costello is currently being held without bond in the North Central Regional Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.