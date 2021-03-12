CLARKSBURG — A Senior U.S. District Court sentences a Fairmont man to 10 years in federal prison for child pornography charges.
Judge Irene M. Keeley handed down the sentence March 10 against 48-year-old James Keener, of Fairmont, said Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
The sentencing comes after Keener pled guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in federal court in July 2020. Keener admitted to having child pornography in March 2019 in Marion County.
Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government, while West Virginia State Police investigated the case.
