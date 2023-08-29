CLARKSBURG — A Fairmont man has entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg to drug charges.
Thirty-two-year-old Cedric Pierre Young pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin and fentanyl in proximity to a protected location.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Young, also known as “Billy,” sold heroin and fentanyl near the Fifth Street Park playground and the Marion County Adult and Community Education Center, both in Marion County.
A search of two properties connected to Young yielded hundreds of grams of fentanyl.
Young faces at least one and up to 40 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.
The Three Rivers Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.
