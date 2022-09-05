CHARLESTON — A Fairmont teacher is among a list of three education professionals to be honored recently by the West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition.
Maria Kazda, who teaches math at Academy Program in Fairmont, was presented the Superintendent Award — selected by WVSDT Superintendent Jacob Green — for outstanding achievement and dedication to students.
The awards were presented to educators and institutions at the recent Juvenile Staff Conference. Administrators acknowledged academic growth and development as well as teachers who support students who are housed in juvenile services facilities.
The Beckley Center School in Beckley won the Math Award for having the highest yearly average growth in Scholastic Math Inventory for the 2021-22 school year.
The Reading Award was presented to Ronald C. Mulholland Juvenile Center of Wheeling for their highest yearly average growth in the Scholastic Reading Inventory.
Matthew Fuller, a math teacher at Cammack Children’s Center in Huntington, was recognized as the Teacher of the Year for his work supporting students.
The conference served as the WVSDT’s annual professional development for all staff. Conference guests took part in learning sessions on such topics as state policy and procedures updates, networking options for individual staff roles, content instruction and best practices sessions.
“Every student has the right to high-quality instruction and rigorous content so they may learn, grow, and discover opportunities for achievement,” Green said. “With all of the hard work and dedication that our teachers, staff and students exhibited the past year, it was important that we took the time to recognize their efforts and celebrate their successes.”
The WVDST provides educational services to more than 6,000 juveniles and adults in 56 residential and other state-operated facilities. The West Virginia Board of Education and the West Virginia Department of Education have assumed an essential role in providing programs and services that help change their lives.
