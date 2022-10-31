FAIRMONT — Sometimes after experiencing a traumatic event, the only thing that can comfort a child is a toy.
WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center is asking the community to take part in a toy drive to help replenish the toy closet in its emergency department.
Donations of new, unused toys can be delivered to a member of security under the canopy at the main hospital entrance through the end of the year.
Hospital staff give toys to children who enter the emergency department to give them comfort. In some cases, the child may have gone through a physical or emotional trauma, and the gift of a toy helps build trust with medical staff and helps them through the visit.
“These kids are often sick, scared, or in pain, and the simple gift of a toy, book, or game helps to brighten their day,” Fairmont Medical Center Nurse Director Cari Morgan said. “We hope this toy drive will help us restock on these gifts that make such a huge impact for our patients.”
Hospital officials welcome toys throughout the regardless of whether a toy drive is underway. Anyone interested in hosting a toy drive to support Fairmont Medical Center can contact Cari Morgan at cari.morgan@wvumedicine.org.
For more information on Fairmont Medical Center, visit WVUMedicine.org/Fairmont-Medical-Center.
