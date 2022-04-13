FAIRMONT — There are 500 West Virginians waiting for organ transplants and Fairmont Medical Center hopes to do its part to get them a second chance at life.
Tuesday, staff of FMC gathered around the facility’s flagpole to commemorate April as National Donate Life Month. Leading the ceremony was Jeremy Zeiders, a professional service liaison and a donor support coordinator for the Center for Organ Recovery & Education.
CORE is an organization that works to spread the word about the importance of organ donation as well as working hands on with donated material and getting it to individuals and families who need it.
“Our goal is to foster organ donation and transplant,” Zeiders said. “Since April is Donate Life Month, we go to all our partner hospitals and try to raise awareness by raising flags and have dedications and ceremonies.”
Tuesday, his stop was Fairmont and he stood alongside Aaron Yanuzo, vice president of operations at FMC, and Cari Morgan, FMC’s director of nursing.
Yanuzo and Morgan both spoke to the importance of people considering donation and how it can change the life of someone who desperately needs it. According to CORE, 100 patients a day are saved by organ donors.
“There is a great need that is out there for donations,” Yanuzo said. “The services that [CORE] provides for those families who are dealing with a difficult time are invaluable.”
In the United States there are over 100,000 patients waiting for an organ donation and 500 of those are West Virginians. On average, 11,000 suitable donors pass away without opting in to donate.
For those that are signed up to be a donor, the second life of their donated material usually starts with the hospitals. Morgan said that their job in the process has to happen quickly and includes some of the most crucial steps.
“We usually assist with the notification process and have to get CORE involved as fast as we possibly can,” Morgan said. “CORE has a process they have to go through to match patients to donors and that is extremely time-sensitive.”
At the ceremony, Zeiders highlighted the importance of the public registering to become donors. Many times, he said, families don’t realize the importance of organ donation until it’s too late and it’s their family who’s put on a waiting list.
“If nobody gives nobody gets, that’s part of the issue,” Zeiders said. “If you come to the position where your loved one is dying and you have to make a decision, it can be very helpful if you’ve had a discussion or if that decision has already been made. That really helps out your family, other families and humanity by being a donor.”
There are many easy ways to sign up to be an organ donor. The simplest way is to sign up at the Division of Motor Vehicles during driver’s license renewal, but CORE offers a registration online and there are several other similar websites that offer similar services.
To find more information or to sign up to be a donor, visit CORE.org, registerme.org or donatelife.wv.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.