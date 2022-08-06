FAIRMONT — Fairmont Medical Center opened its lobby doors for the first time since Fairmont Regional Medical Center closed in 2020.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held by WVU Medicine Friday morning to mark the occasion with community members, local officials and staff gathered to celebrate.
“I think back to three years ago, when we were all at the depths of depression, thinking that we were not going to have a hospital. This community came together like I have never seen,” Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw said.
The lobby was updated and repainted and new signs were added to the side of the building, which may not seem like a big change, but Fairmont Medical Center Vice President of Operations Aaron Yanuzo said several renovations will be completed in the next six months.
“The biggest thing is that the hospital has been locked since they closed the original hospital. So, this allows patients and family to come in, instead of coming in back through the E.R.,” Yanuzo said.
The hospital campus already includes The Cancer Institute and Heart and Vascular Institute and other services are set to be added soon.
In early fall, the sleep lab for outpatient studies will open on the fourth floor. The Fairmont Gateway Clinic will move into the hospital, in conjunction with the sleep lab. Pulmonology services will be brought to the hospital and a 30-bed Skilled Nursing Unit will open in the next six months.
“Marion County is a significantly populated county that needs health care services,” WVU Hospitals President Michael Grace said. “We at WVU Medicine believe that access to care is extremely important and, while Morgantown is only 15 miles away, that’s a significant distance. So, we prefer to take care of the community rather than ask the community to come to us for care. That’s our overall strategy.”
Marion County Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Jonathan Board expressed how excited he was for the community and to be working with WVU Medicine.
“We are blessed here in Marion County. We travel around — those of us in health care — and we see counties that struggle. We have numerous counties in this state that don’t have a hospital — heck some don’t even have a clinic for primary care and they’re not very far from here.
“That almost happened here and so we are so grateful. ... I know that the challenges in health care are numerous, but you all make it a lot better, so thank you all for being here. We just congratulate you and see this as an extraordinary thing,” Board said.
Both Grace and Yanuzo said their biggest focus now is being able to show up for and support the community.
“It’s so important to show progress and to show commitment,” Grace said. “We are very committed to this community, this campus and this hospital. It’s going to be great. ... It’s just the beginning. Things take time — especially in a situation like this, where it’s an older facility. So, we have to renovate and upgrade and we have a plan to do so.”
Last year, WVU Medicine unveiled a $100 million five-year renovation and remodeling plan that includes increasing the total number of inpatient beds up to 80 from its current 42, renovating the operating rooms and procedure rooms, and adding to the outpatient imaging, laboratory, and infusion services already offered onsite. The plan also includes infrastructure upgrades to the hospital’s central energy plant, helipad, façade, and roofing, as well as the demolition of structures built in the late 1930s and early 1940s.
