FAIRMONT — A truck from Baltimore pulled into Palatine Park as cars had already lined up hours before waiting to receive much-needed food.
Christal Crouso, executive director of the Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority said the organization received a call from a group called “Save the Children” with the Farms to Families program saying they had 1,200 boxes of food to distribute. The program aimed to go to every county in West Virginia.
“They called and said are you guys willing to sponsor an event, we said ‘yeah, we’d be glad to’ so that’s what brought us here,” said Crouso.
At the start, finding a location was paramount to hosting the giveaway people would be able to drive through and receive a food box. Then Crouso said she started sharing the word with partners throughout the community.
She said the families involved in the FMHA programs were also contacted. She said the organization had about two weeks to prepare, which was not very long.
George Johnston, chairperson for the board of FMHA, said their organization hasn’t done a food giveaway before but noted that cars often line up to the expanse of the park.
“We don’t look for income or if they’re working or not,” said Johnston.
Crouso said often, people are living paycheck to paycheck anyway, and adding the pandemic into the mix doesn’t help the matter.
“If you look at how many volunteers, it’s just a real good example of what a community can do,” said Crouso.
The Marion County County Commission allowed the FMHA to use the park for the food giveaway, the Fairmont Police Department helped with traffic as people filtered in to receive food.
“It’s just been a good partnership of agencies to help, and everybody helped promote us too that’s been very good,” said Crouso.
Those waiting in line received a 30 pound box of food. Each box had all food groups covered. A gallon of milk, chicken, potatoes and apples along with things such as pot pie mixes went home with people on Thursday.
“Everybody in the line’s been very receptive and happy to be here and appreciative and our staff is just super excited to have this chance. It’s something new for us,” said Crouso.
Johnston said when Crouso got there at eight in the morning, people were already waiting in line.
“We’re grateful for all the help and we’re able to help the community of Marion County, Fairmont and some of it’s going to Preston County and Taylor County is invited also...hey, you know we’re just happy to help the community,” said Johnston.
The FMHA provides housing through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 8 and voucher programs along with rental assistance and other programs.
“This was just a nice enhancement to those programs,” said Crouso.
Crouso said the food giveaway is something she would be willing to do again if needed.
“We can definitely see the need here today. We would definitely be interested in hosting again,” she said.
