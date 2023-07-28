FAIRMONT — Brian Starn will be the city’s interim fire chief through to October, when a permanent chief will be appointed.
Starn, as well as Mark Angelucci, are both candidates for the role of chief and serve with the rank of captain in the fire department. Starn is a 26-year veteran of the fire department.
“I’m humbled by and appreciative that I’ve been trusted with this position and just looking forward to trying to do my best to further the goals of the city and the fire department,” Starn said right after his appointment. “And, continue where Chief Simmons left off until that time when we can appoint an official chief.”
The appointment comes in the wake of Fire Chief Ed Simmons’ retirement earlier this year. It took place at a meeting of the Civil Fire Service Commission, which is composed of David Perkins, Kim Murphy and Donna Metz. Each represents the chamber of commerce, the city and one is appointed by the fireman’s union. Perkins in particular is a retired firefighter and led the meeting. The city manager, Valerie Means, was also present.
Before a permanent chief can be chosen, both candidates must undergo a test to determine who will get the top spot. However, the test itself can only be administered after allowing 60 days to pass after the job is posted. Someone must lead the department in the interim. Candidates can study for the test during the waiting period. The date for the test is Oct. 12.
To qualify, candidates must have two years in the next lowest job grade to be eligible to test. In this case, the grade below chief is captain, and as of the meeting, Starn and Angelucci are the only ones who meet that requirement.
Robert Sliger, a lieutenant in the Fairmont Fire Department and president of the union, Local IAFF 218, said that the meeting was important because the city needed to assign an interim chief until the new one is picked. However, the union asked for the selection process to be followed because it was unclear if the city would follow through. The previous chief retired on June 23, a position he had held since 2016 in his 30-plus year career with the city fire department.
“We had an outgoing chief and no plan for putting somebody in for the 90 days,” Sliger said. “Usually there was a plan beforehand. It seemed like there was no plan this time. So, that’s why the union just went ahead and said, ‘Hey, let’s get to choosing’ because we need somebody to head that department.”
Sliger chalked it up to a miscommunication between the department and the city. The city was reached out to for comment but both the city manager and attorney were unavailable.
Prior to his interim appointment, Starn was the highest ranking firefighter working the day Chief Simmons retired, which allowed him to lead the department in an acting capacity. However, that provisional basis only lasts for 90 days, which is why the union was eager to get an interim chief picked until the test could be carried out.
Perkins said both choices for chief are outstanding, with a lot of experience in the fire service.
“Whoever does come in first and gets the chief’s position, it’ll be good news and hopefully they can continue to serve the city as best as they can,” Perkins said. “Because when it comes right down to it, that’s what the chief for the fire department’s working for the citizens of Fairmont and I just want him to do the best they can for them.”
Aside from usual concerns like morale or equipment, whoever does lead the department has one challenge to look forward to. Sliger said that with many older firefighters retiring within the next five years, a lot of new firefighters will need training. If Starn is picked, his background as the department’s current training officer will help him with that task. He oversees a three-year training program that teaches beyond the basics of firefighting. Nine students are in the program.
“We’ll continue to do that and continue to focus on putting more and more time into them to get the necessary training and experience so that if we have a mass exodus, if you will, in the future, that these guys have as much possible experience as we can give them.”
