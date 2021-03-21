ALTOONA, Pa. — A Fairmont native has recently been recognized with her second admission into a career-related hall of fame.
Olana “Tick” Hedrick-Sheaffer, a 1967 graduate of East Fairmont High, was recently informed she will be among the first group to be inducted into the Penn State Altoona Athletics Hall of Fame.
She is being inducted for her role coaching the Penn State Altoona women’s volleyball team achieved several significant accomplishments during the 1995-96 season.
“Coached by Olana “Tick” Hedrick-Sheaffer in her 20th season, and assisted by Andy Hoover, the team won three different conference championships, recorded a .941 overall winning percentage, and saw its head coach recognized for her performance while reaching a milestone in career victories,” states a press release from the university.
Joining Hedrick-Sheaffer in the Penn State Altoona Athletics Hall of Fame initial class are Fredina M. Ingold, Penn State Altoona Athletics administrator from 1977-2014, Jillian Klinar, women’s basketball from 2000-02, Tyler Franklin, men’s basketball from 2003-07, Tim Wassell, men’s soccer from 2004-05; women’s soccer coach from 2007-09 and Richard Miller, men’s basketball from 1966-68.
Hedrick-Sheaffer and her colleagues will be officially inducted on Oct. 2 at the university’s new Adler Arena. The Class of 2021 was chosen from among a group of 12 nominees.
This new honor for Hedrick-Shaeffer is not her first hall of fame honor.
On Oct. 20, 2017, she was inducted into the West Virginia University College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences Hall of Fame for her work in at Penn State Altoona.
Hedrick-Sheaffer earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1971 from WVU and went on to earn a master’s degree in physical education from WVU in 1973. She began teaching kinesiology at Penn State Altoona in 1973, a position she still holds, along with coaching the women’s volleyball team.
“Ultimately, my goals for teaching and coaching were for my students to grow as people, have fun, and to develop life skills that would enable them to be successful in their future profession,” Hedrick-Sheaffer said.
