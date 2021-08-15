BARCA d’ALVA, Portugal — Fairmont native Jennifer Brumage Tombaugh had the unique honor recently.
Tombaugh served as co-godmother to the luxury European riverboat ms Andorinha, which was christened on the Douro River in Barca d’Alva, Portugal. Tombaugh, whose mother still lives in Fairmont, is president of Tauck, one of the world’s leading guided travel companies.
Based in Connecticut, Tauck offers more than 150 land tours, safaris, European river cruises and small ship ocean cruises to 70-plus countries and all seven continents. Tombaugh, who has been with Tauck from more than 20 years, shared godmother honors with her colleague Sharyn Cannon, Tauck’s chief culture officer.
“Jennifer and Sharyn are the embodiment of Tauck’s ethos of caring for others, which has been the cornerstone of Tauck’s success for 96 years,” Tauck CEO Dan Mahar said. “Their deep care and concern for our guests, for our employees, and for our travel advisors and supplier-partners guides all that they do and how they do it. I know I speak for the entire Tauck family when I say that the honor is truly ours to have Jennifer and Sharyn serve as the Andorinha’s godmothers.”
A graduate of Fairmont Senior High, Tombaugh received her bachelor’s degree and master’s of business administration from Harvard University. She joined Tauck in 2001, and currently oversees the company’s worldwide operations, brand management, reservations, guest relations and sales teams. During her career with the company, she has been responsible for the launch of the company’s family travel brand Tauck Bridges, developed a partnership with filmmaker Ken Burns, guided the redesign of the company’s reservation systems and website, and the formation of Tauck Ventures, focused on new business development.
Designed specifically to sail on Portugal’s Douro River, and originally scheduled to be christened in March of last year, the ms Andorinha is named for a species of small migratory swallow that returns to the same nests in Portugal each spring after wintering in Africa. With travel finally resuming amid the COVID-19 pandemic, that symbol of resilience and renewal is especially meaningful for Tombaugh and Cannon.
“After such a long pause in travel and with the disruptions in all of our lives, the launch of the Andorinha and the start of our journeys on the Douro take on a much deeper meaning of restart, renewal and rebirth,” Tombaugh said.
Cannon agreed, noting that “in Portuguese culture the andorinha symbolizes love, loyalty and faithfulness, and I can’t think of a greater symbol for these times, for our employees and for our guests.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.