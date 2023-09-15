FAIRMONT — Seven places around Fairmont handed out Narcan Thursday as part of Appalachian Save a Life Day, which for the first time is taking place across all 13 Appalachian states. The event began back in 2020 in Kanawha and Putnam counties.
Outside the Family Services of Marion Center on Locust Avenue, Michelle Kimble, a home health supervisor with the organization, set up a table to distribute Narcan. Throughout the morning, people stopped by to pick up a kit. After filling out some paperwork, Kimble walked each person through the process of how to use the drug that was created to prevent users from overdosing.
“When you have someone who is not responding or anything, you want to give them Narcan,” Kimble said. “You got to go and make sure, ‘Hey are you OK,’ and if they’re not responding give them the Narcan. If it’s not a drug overdose, Narcan’s not going to hurt you.”
The drug, which is classified as an opioid antagonist, blocks opioid receptors in the nervous system. It can restore normal breathing within two to five minutes of an overdose.
It’s Kimble’s first year giving the Narcan training. A personal connection to the substance use epidemic that plagues West Virginia is a major part of her rationale for being at the event,
“West Virginia, unfortunately, has been at the heart of the opioid epidemic, and Appalachia has had really high opioid rates,” Iris Sidikman, Appalachia Save a Life Day coordinator, said. “Right now we’re in the middle of not just an opioid epidemic but a poly-substance epidemic. Fentanyl is getting cut into things that are not opioids, like meth, cocaine, things like that. With increased overdose rates it’s made it more important for more people to carry naloxone and know how to use it.”
Naloxone also recently became available over the counter. However, for people that can’t afford it, Sidikman said, it is widely available through groups dedicated to fighting the substance use epidemic.
Christina Watson, a certified nurse assistant who provides in-home care, said knowing how to administer Narcan is crucial in her line of work. There’s been one instance in her career where she had to use it.
“It was scary, I panicked,” she said. “But I stopped and took a breath and went on to save that person’s life. Because of the training I had.”
Although overdose numbers went down slightly for the first time in a while, it’s too early to say if that will turn into a trend. Watson said that it’s important for her to be prepared to administer naloxone because it’s what she would want someone to do for her if the roles were reversed. It’s part of the responsibility that comes with being part of the fabric of the community.
“Everyone deserves a second chance, you don’t know what brought them to that point,” she said. “Whoever, drug addict, homeless, elderly, that’s why it’s important. We are human.”
Kassaundra Todd, a direct care worker, also stopped by the booth that Kimble had set up. She was there because Kimble asked her to come learn how to administer naloxone. She said that the drug problem has gotten worse over the years. But naloxone at least gives people a chance to come back.
“It’s more common than it’s not, sadly,” she said. “But if we’re here learning how to save a life, then hopefully we can get those people on the right track again.”
