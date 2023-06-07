FAIRMONT — Whether you identify as LGBTQ, are an ally or just want to be better educated on the topic, this weekend’s Pride event will have something for everyone.
“We want people to see that Pride isn’t anything nefarious or mysterious. It’s a band playing with vendors and a craft show and there might be a few more rainbows than people normally see,” Joby Chadwell said. “We’re excited. I just hope we have a great turnout and people come and have fun.”
Chadwell is the president of Marion County’s PFLAG group, a non-profit that acts as a community support system for LGBTQ individuals and their families. Her group has teamed up with the Marion County Communities of Shalom and the Fairmont Human Rights Commission to put together the largest Pride event in Fairmont yet.
This Saturday, the Adams Street green space will be transformed into a maze of vendors, food trucks and music in celebration of inclusion and community. More than 40 vendors have signed up to participate in the event, including crafters, non-profit resources and religious partners.
The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. and all are welcome to attend, organizers said. The afternoon will be filled with music by the group Weary Space Wanderer, which is donating its talents as entertainment.
While Saturday is the longest event, it’s just the start of the festivities leading into Diversity Week.
Joining with the Human Rights Commission and Communities of Shalom has allowed the Pride event to stretch from June 12-15 with evening education and inclusion workshops.
A major piece of Pride this year is the addition of an educational aspect, which is something the Communities of Shalom have done for more than 20 years with their Building Bridges of Respect conferences, officials said.
Monday, June 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Fairmont State Folk Life Center, a workshop will look at the power of language and the importance of consideration when communicating. The workshop, Words Matter, will be led by Renee Verbanic, a certified prevention specialist with the Communities of Shalom.
“We don’t do this because it’s politically correct. We change our language, attitudes and behaviors because it’s respectful,” Verbanic said. “We do it because we want to grow and because language and culture are evergreen.”
Tuesday, June 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Folklife Center there will be a Trans Clothing Swap with donated clothing and free haircuts for trans individuals.
Wednesday, June 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be an interfaith worship service with leaders from several denominations and faiths. That will be held at the First Baptist Church at 901 Fairmont Ave.
This event was pulled together by the Fairmont Human Rights Commission. One of its members, Cyndy Straight, will be representing the Tree of Life Synagogue during the service.
The Human Rights Commission is proud to partner with the event’s other organizers to make this Pride event possible and to help educate the public away from stereotypes or misconceptions, Straight said.
“There are a lot of misconceptions about the LGBTQIA just like there are a lot of misconceptions about a lot of minorities,” Straight said. “I think the important part about education is trying to enlighten people that may have misconceptions as long as they’re open to it.”
Thursday, June 15, will close out Diversity Week with a multicultural potluck hosted by the Women’s Club of Fairmont. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 300 First St., Fairmont.
Pride celebrations in Fairmont started out as a pride picnic in 2016 with 35 people in attendance. They have steadily grown over the years to the major celebration planned for Saturday afternoon.
Chadwell has seen them all and is proud of Fairmont for coming together in support of an event like this.
“Our goal is to make it better every year for the next generation. We want it to be easier to come out, easier to find support systems, safe spaces,” Chadwell said. “The struggle with mental health in the LGBTQ community is huge, we’re hoping to make it a little better each day.”
For more information about the upcoming Pride celebration, visit the Facebook event by searching “Fairmont Pride 2023!” or click here.
