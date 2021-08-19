FAIRMONT — In 2012, the Fairmont Parks Commission created a “parks master plan,” but after nine years it needs a reset.
Wednesday evening, the commission met in the J. Harper Meredith Building to hold its first regularly scheduled meeting since November 2020. The commission has met sporadically since then for projects such as Norwood Park, but has otherwise been on standby.
Wednesday’s agenda covered several topics but that which garnered the most attention was the item titled “Parks Master Plan.”
In 2012, the commission adopted the current master plan, which has been unchanged since and the board members agreed it’s outdated.
“It’s a good plan, [the commission at the time] did it in-house, and they did the best that they could,” said Hanna Turner, Fairmont city staff advisor for the parks commission. “A lot of this stuff we got done.”
The plan is similar to the comprehensive plan the city creates, just specifically for parks. The plan lists potential projects, goals and mission statements the commission at the time holds and should stick to in the future. The goal of such a plan is to guide and supplement similar plans from other departments.
Shae Strait, Fairmont’s director of planning and development, sat in on the meeting Wednesday and discussed what the updated plan should look like.
“This plan... I do believe is in need of an update,” Strait said. “Some of it has been accomplished, some of it hasn’t, but some priorities have changed and there have been things that were unanticipated, like the Norwood project.”
While the creation of some strategic plans — like this parks master plan — are outsourced, Strait pointed out that neither his department nor the parks department have budgeted for a consultant to update this plan. The commissioners were quick to voice their concerns with outsourcing the update.
“I think we’d be slowing things down if we go to someone else and say, ‘tell us what to do,” Commissioner Neil Stalnaker said.
“For me, hiring a consultant is just more money, and we’re always looking for more money,” Commission Vice President Marianne Moran said. “They have to gather a lot of information from our staff anyway.”
The commissioners voted to complete the update in-house.
Strait gave the time frame of nine months to a year to get the plan updated in-house. He also said now is a great time to reevaluate the plan, given that Fairmont’s new city-specific census data is scheduled to be released in October of this year.
“We’ll be able to look at how our communities have changed. What communities have more children in them, what city blocks? Where do he have higher disabled populations?” Strait said. “We could look at that and see if we could prioritize the needs of those demographics.”
Updating the plan will take advantage of online surveys to receive public input on changes to existing parks or future plans.
In other business:
The commission voted to allow the VFW Post 7048 in East Side to adopt the Morgantown Avenue Mini Park on East Side. The VFW will sign an adoption agreement and will take care of lawn maintenance and care of the park.
The commissioners suggested that they make it a priority to get other organizations and groups to adopt parks around the city.
“We need each park to have a partner, we really do,” Stalnaker said.
Organizations interested in adopting a park should contact Hanna Turner at hturner@fairmontwv.gov.
