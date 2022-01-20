FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Planning commission is making it easier for businesses to grow in the city.
Wednesday evening commissioners were presented with three zoning changes that would make the city’s code appeal more to common sense and foster an environment conducive to new businesses coming to Fairmont.
In presenting the three changes, Planning Department Director Shae Strait said any time he presents changes like these, his goal is to simplify the process whenever possible.
“When we propose these amendments, we hope it will make it easier for our citizens to navigate those regulations and understand them,” Strait said. “That’s particularly true around home businesses.”
Home businesses — or “Home Occupation” as it’s called in the city’s code — currently, as written, makes things hard for both residents wanting to open a home business and the city in classifying them.
Under the current regulations, businesses operating in a residential district in the city are either considered “major” or “minor” operations. The definitions of the two are complicated and, according to Strait, the regulations are just confusing in most cases.
These new changes will lump all home occupations into one category but reasonably limit traffic so not to encroach on the “atmosphere of the neighborhood.”
“What we’re proposing is a set of home occupation regulations that are even across the board and that generate same standards for all home businesses,” Strait said. “This will create clarity for all home businesses to know exactly what rules apply to them and what will not.”
Previously, home tailors and home hair salons where in two separate tiers of home occupation. Under the proposed amendments, both would be considered under one set of restrictions.
“This will accommodate a a wide range of home businesses, while still respecting the residential quality of our neighborhoods,” Strait said.
One of the commissioners, Frank Yann, raised many questions about the new policies and how it may affect residential areas.
One of his concerns was if neighbors would be able to contest or have a say in the addition of a home business to their neighborhood.
Strait went through several of the regulations that a business would have to operate under to remain in a residential district. Such as any nuisances that may be produced by the businesses, be they sound or smell, must remain within the property lines.
Several other regulations were also mentioned, many of which are currently only applicable to specific occupations in the code.
The recommendation passed with just one no vote.
The other two zoning changes had to do with changes to the districts and allowances within the districts and changing language to make the zoning more understandable.
One change that was given as an example was changing the term, “restaurant lounge” to “restaurant with alcohol sales.” These changes were mostly for clarity and common sense updates.
Both of those changes passed unanimously.
The three proposals will now be sent to Fairmont City Council where they will go through a period of public comment before being put to a council vote.
The commission president, Jamie Greene, summarized the feelings of the commission well.
“I’d just say that anything we can do to help people understand the code is great,” Greene said.
