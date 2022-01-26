FAIRMONT — Fairmont’s Planning and Development Department was hard at work throughout 2021.
Tuesday night, Shae Strait, director of the city’s planning department, presented Fairmont City Council with an annual report from his department.
“Planning and development has been hard at work,” Strait said. “This report is something state law requires... but we went a little farther than what the code requires.”
Council was presented with a 16-page report documenting the department’s accomplishments and challenges over the last 12 months. Highlighted in the pages are various statistics as well as summaries of the projects started and completed last year.
“While 2021 provided many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other forces outside of the city’s control, the Planning and Development Department was able to continue to make progress on projects, as well as create new projects,” states the report.
The project Strait appeared most excited about was the progress made on the Cross-town Rail Trail Connector, a rails-to-trails project that has been discussed for years, but finally gained traction and funding last year.
Currently the trail is partially a stand-alone trail and partially on-road. Fairmont residents may have noticed the bike path sharrow markings that were recently installed around the city.
“Come spring, we hope to be back to getting our on-street route implemented with wayfinding signage,” Strait said. “We hope at the same time that’s done, we’ll be bringing forward the acquisitions of additional land to build a dedicated route.”
Strait said his department has several properties that will hopefully become the home of the new dedicated route and that 2022 will bring more success to the project.
The council was just as happy to hear the project is making headway.
“This is a can that’s been kicked down the road,” Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella said. “Doesn’t look like it’s getting kicked anymore.”
Also in the report were completed projects like the Monroe Street mural, the Windmill Park basketball court paving, Sharon Steel request for proposals and the city’s new podcast.
The council thanked Strait, as well as Valerie Means, the city manager, who was not in attendance Tuesday evening.
“I think this city manager we’ve got now is the best we’ve ever had in the City of Fairmont, likewise with our city planner,” Councilmember Barry Bledsoe said. “I think the city is a better place than it was even a few years ago.”
Sever other council members echoed Bledsoe.
In other business:
- The council set a public hearing date for the sale of a property acquired through the city’s demolition program.
- The council received a plaque of thanks from VFW Post 629 for the recognition the council has paid to veterans.
- The council applauded the perseverance of several newly-opened local businesses, including Uncle Ronnie’s Sandwich Shop and Mama Di Roma’s.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. in the city’s Public Safety Building.
