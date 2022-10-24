FAIRMONT — Officers with the Fairmont Police Department are investigating what they've described as a "suspicious death."
The investigation began Sunday when officers were called to a home at 1012 Short Ave. where they found the body of a 28-year-old Black male whose residence was listed as Detroit, Michigan.
According to a press release, the body has been turned over to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
"We are currently awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of death," state the press release. "This appears to have been a targeted incident."
Anyone with any information about the incident should call Sgt. Jack Frost at the Fairmont Police Department at 304-366-2217, extension 442.
The case is still under investigation.
