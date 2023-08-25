FAIRMONT — Marion County Schools and the Sheriff’s Department desire to bring some of its schools under one point of contact met disapproval from Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.
Shine expressed displeasure at the idea his department was an afterthought to any plans the district and Sheriff had for staffing resource officers at schools within the city of Fairmont.
“It’s a marginalization and an afterthought of our service to the school,” Shine said during the meeting. “At Fairmont Senior last week during freshman orientation, our school resource officer was the only one there. There was nobody from the sheriff’s department.”
The police chief’s comment revolved mainly around Fairmont Senior High being placed under the watchful eye of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department instead of the Fairmont Police Department. In previous years, a memorandum of understanding placed two sheriff’s deputies at East Fairmont High and North Marion High. This year, however, the memorandum unveiled Monday became a sticking point that Shine addressed to the board.
After Shine’s remarks, the school board tabled the memorandum in question. Shine said at a later interview that he was grateful to the board for doing so, and indicated his willingness to figure out a solution.
“I look forward to having that discussion with the school board and the sheriff,” he said.
Shine’s comments take place amidst a larger staffing shortage in both the County Sheriff’s Department and Fairmont PD. Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said that his department can’t place a deputy at Fairmont Senior High at the moment due to the shortage. During the meeting, Shine said that although he had the staffing for it last year, this year it’s not possible. However, Riffle said that if he had the officers available, he would honor the request MCS made for an officer at Fairmont Senior High.
“The Board of Education’s request to place a school resource officer at Fairmont Senior High School is in no way indicative of the job that Fairmont City Police has done,” Riffle said, “I think they’ve done a fine job of protecting the students in the schools here in the city.” Riffle added that it wasn’t an attempt to supersede the city’s officers.
Shine indicated during Monday’s meeting that 14 of his officers have been certified to give active shooter instruction and that all of his officers have trained on active shooter response. He said they’ve also trained all the schools in the county at least three times. He also mentioned the equipment his department has procured for use in the eventuality of an emergency. They’ve had a longstanding relationship with the district and for a long time, Shine described the department as the only game in town. They even provided DARE officers in the past, when the program was popular.
Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston is especially thankful for the type of preparation that Shine has had his department do. She said that a lot of school systems lack the type of support that MCS enjoys from its resource officers. However, Heston did say that staffing levels between both agencies, being what they are, make it difficult to fulfill the district’s wish to have a resource officer full time at every school.
Heston also said having the high schools all under one umbrella is part of a model that has been reviewed by Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Chris McIntire. There is an advantage to having a single point of contact during an emergency.
“We currently have two Prevention Resource Officers full time, one at North Marion and one at East Fairmont High School,” Heston said. “Our third high school is Fairmont Senior, and to help with communication and collaborations, bringing those three high schools under the same umbrella, is a model that has been used in other counties very successfully.”
However, that’s not to say Fairmont PD is being shut out of the process. Riffle said that sheriff’s deputies and Fairmont officers already collaborate informally. Heston and Riffle both indicated that McIntire, the police, sheriff, district and other EMS agencies have started working to coordinate their efforts together in case of an emergency. Using Fairview as an example, Riffle said that a responding officer in Fairview would typically be first on the scene. That makes it important for local PD to know how to react in a crisis. The same goes for any rescue worker.
“We realized that if something were to happen within any of the schools within the county, it would be basically an all hands on deck event,” Riffle said. “Every agency would be responding.”
For now though, the start of the school year is going well, from a safety perspective. No incidents have taken place. Chief Shine is happy with how things are going.
“The school resource officers are out, and they’re doing their patrols,” he said.
