FAIRMONT — For years, the building at 222 Adams St. has sat vacant, but now after some renovations, it has new tenants.
Tuesday, members of the Fairmont business community celebrated Springston Realty’s move to downtown Fairmont with a ribbon cutting at the its new location.
Two years ago, Claudio Corp., a West Virginia economic development company, purchased the Adams Street property, which sits between Sen. Joe Manchin’s Fairmont office and Dollar General.
“This building was completely vacant, front to back. You’d open the front door and see the back door, there were no walls in here,” said Dominick Claudio, CEO of Claudio Corp. “There were sections of dirt flooring — it was in disrepair. Upstairs there were mechanicals ... but that was it.”
Over the last nine months, Claudio Corp. — who is also a co-owner of Springston — has worked to renovate the building and make it desirable commercial property. This project has cost around $350,000 and there’s still work to do.
“When we invest in buildings, we kind of look for the worst one on the block,” Claudio said. “That’s where this one qualified. It’s a labor of love working with these old buildings, but they come alive more so than anything else.”
The purchase and renovation of the property made for a smooth transition for Springston to move from its previous location at 600 Gaston Ave. into the newly-renovated space.
“Downtown is the heart of every town and we wanted a new face for Springston,” said Kara Thomas, co-owner of Springston. “This really made for the perfect opportunity to do that.”
Springston is the oldest realtor in the state, founded in 1946. Claudio, along with Thomas and Shannon Onderko, recently bought the agency and sought to freshen up the business’s image.
“We really wanted to bring life to Springston and what better place to do it?” Onderko said.
The building is believed to have been built in 1848 and is thought to be the oldest building in all of Fairmont, according to Debra McMillan’s book on Fairmont’s historic architecture, “An Ornament to the City.”
Originally built as a hattery, the property was first known as “Hatter Ben’s Big Brick” built by Ben Fleming. Through the years, the property has been many things — a toy store, grocery store, cigar factory, recreation center and a restaurant.
The renovations are exactly the sort of projects that Main Street Fairmont is trying to encourage downtown. Tim Liebrecht, director of Main Street Fairmont, was at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting and was happy to see the project reach this stage.
“There have been people around here with visions like this for a long time and now that they’re able to be a part of a broader movement happening, we’re seeing big progress,” Liebrecht said. “Last year... [the building] was completely empty inside, go from there... to nine months later to this building that has been gorgeously redone.”
And the renovation of this property is still in the works.
Outside the office, Springston had a concept drawing of what the finished façade will look like when the project is fully completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.