FAIRMONT — The COVID-19 pandemic sparked one of the fastest recessions in history, but West Virginia is mounting a quick recovery.
At its monthly board meeting on Wednesday, the Fairmont Board of Realtors discussed the state of the market and were joined by John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business & Economics and WVU Professor of Economics.
Deskins gave a presentation at the Fairmont Field Club where he broke down the numbers and percentages of the unemployment rate in West Virginia and how it was exacerbated by the pandemic shutdown.
“This was the quickest recession we’ve ever seen,” Deskins said. “We’ve seen a few recessions of this magnitude before... but the speed at which this came on was completely unprecedented.”
At the end of 2019, the national unemployment rate was around 5%, but as the pandemic caused mass shutdowns, the percentage of the workforce applying for unemployment skyrocketed.
“We lost one-seventh of our jobs. We went from an unemployment rate of 5% to 16% in two months,” Deskins said. “Never ever... have we had anything like that happen in economic history. We’ve seen job loss of that magnitude before... but in those situations it took years to fully unfold.”
This time last year, the United States had an unemployment rate of 16%. West Virginia not far off at around 15%, but since then, the recovery efforts have proven successful. Recent estimates put West Virginia’s unemployment rate at just under 6%, mirroring the national percentage.
“The [economic] forecast we conducted at the end of last year called for a full recovery by 2022,” Deskins said. “But things are still looking better than expected.”
However, while many sectors such as leisure and retail saw massive losses, the housing sector was booming due to the advent of remote work and interest rates dropping to all-time lows. Fairmont Board of Realtors President Vera Sansalone said it’s been quite the year for the housing market.
“The housing market throughout the pandemic has been quite strong so Realtors have been busy throughout the last year,” Sansalone said. “My question for [Deskins] was that since we’ve seen a boom in the real estate market are we to expect a bust at some point.”
Deskins was optimistic and said the housing market shows no signs of a bust from an economic point of view. Sansalone said, in her experience having worked though the 2008 housing crash, the market is in a much healthier place than was seen in 2008.
“I think [the market] looks different than in 2008. Then, the fall in the economy was driven by other reasons,” Sansalone said. “I think this [market boom] was coming directly from the pandemic.”
Even with major losses in income for many West Virginians, the record-low interest rates have given families the ability to purchase a home who were unable to afford one before.
The Fairmont Board of Realtors will hold its next meeting Aug. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.