FAIRMONT — The City of Fairmont is one of 45 organizations to receive recent grants to build or enhance rails-to-trails projects in the U.S. having been granted $12,500.
Washington, D.C., based Rails-to-Trails Conservancy awarded $308,500 to organizations in 16 states.
The nonprofit RTC was founded in 1986 with a goal to connect the entire country by trails, often by converting unused railroad lines into walking or riding trails. With more than 1 million grassroots supporters, RTC has helped develop more than 24,000 miles of rail-trails.
The money awarded to Fairmont will be used specifically to begin work on the West Fork River Trail.
“This is going to be used for what we’re calling the West Fork River Trail Extension,” Fairmont Director of Planning & Development Shae Strait said.
“Currently, the West Fork River Trail is a rail trail that goes through Harrison and Marion counties. It starts in Shinnston and ends at the Fairmont city line, behind what we commonly call the Big Lots plaza,” Strait said.
There are a few drawbacks with the West Fork River Trail as it is now, Strait said.
“There’s no parking, there’s no pavilion, there’s no signage, and it’s down a gravel road through utility access, and then you just pop out behind an industrial facility onto a rail trail,” Strait said.
The $12,500 is not enough to build a new piece of the rail-trail, but it will pretty much cover the cost to do the essential prep work to kick start the project.
“It’s a very expensive process,” Strait said, referring to the project’s advance work. “There is deed research, plat surveys — and we’ve got to get information on the property to make sure it’s feasible to even build there.
“There’s a lot of preliminary work – it’s expensive. This will cover a substantial portion of those costs.”
In making the decisions on how to award the grant money, RTC considers the bigger picture of a community’s strategic goals for rail-trail development.
“These grants are intentional investments in the partners and people who are working on the ground — in their neighborhoods and in their states — to establish the programming and the infrastructure necessary to invite everyone living in a community to enjoy their trails,” RTC Vice President of Trail Development Liz Thorstensen said.
“We believe that trails have the power to transform communities and create joyful, vibrant public spaces that are equitable and inclusive,” Thorstensen said. “Our partners are leading the way to a future where trails connect everyone everywhere.”
“RTC wants us to spend this very quickly, hopefully by summer,” Strait said. “But I intend to spend it within the next few months.”
