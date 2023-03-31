FAIRMONT — It’s often the case that volunteers don’t want recognition for their good deeds.
“It’s nice to be recognized, but that’s not why I do it,” said Vonda Mowrey, who’s been volunteering at the Fairmont Salvation Army Thrift Store on Locust Avenue for the last 15 years. “I felt like once I retired I needed to do something to give back to the community and the Salvation Army needed help and that’s where I’ve been.”
Thursday night at the Baptist Temple in East Side, Mowrey was awarded the Lifetime Volunteer Award at the annual Salvation Army Donor & Volunteer Appreciation Dinner, where those who donate either money or time to the cause are recognized for their contributions.
Mowrey’s award was one of three major recognitions given out during the dinner. Joining her was Amanda Hawkins, who was presented the Volunteer of the Year award for the hours she donated to the thrift store and other campaigns over the last year.
“[The Salvation Army] feels like another family to me and they always make me feel appreciated for helping them,” Hawkins said. “That’s the biggest thing for me — feeling appreciated. But what [volunteering] is really about is doing what’s right and this helps people from all around.”
The third major award was for Employee of the Year and was awarded to Heather Hawkins, who has worked for the Salvation Army for the last 10 years. She was unable to attend the dinner but was still recognized.
Leading the evening was Salvation Army Capt. Dennis Smith, the commanding officer who oversees the multi-county region of Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor counties.
Before the evening began, he spoke about how important it is to show thanks and appreciation to the people who make the Salvation Army work from day to day.
“We really wanted to take a minute tonight to stop everything we have going on and honor those who donate or volunteer with us,” Smith said. “We want to express our gratitude and appreciation for everything they’ve done for us. The Salvation Army cannot operate without donors and volunteers.”
During the pandemic, the Salvation Army was hurting for volunteers, especially bell ringers during the Christmas season. On top of low volunteer numbers, the donation numbers were down as well, a theme many nonprofits experienced across the U.S.
However, this past season Smith was happy to report that numbers were satisfactory with both volunteers and donations. While records weren’t broken, the money raised was, “plenty to keep the lights on.”
Throughout the night, any individual or organization that contributed time or money to Salvation Army’s various campaigns was recognized and thanked, including WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center.
Cari Morgan, FMC’s director of nursing, who is also a member of the local Salvation Army Council, assisted with the presentations throughout the evening. She said it’s been a good year for the Salvation Army and that their goals and the goals of the hospital closely align.
“At the hospital we’re very passionate about serving the community around Marion County and the Salvation Army wants to do the same,” Morgan said. “The two really do go hand-in-hand. We’re always so so grateful for the people that give the most valuable thing they have — their time.”
Any interested in volunteering with or donating to the Salvation Army’s efforts in Marion County can call 304-396-3525.
