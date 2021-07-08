FAIRMONT — James Sanson received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday.
Gov. Jim Justice travelled to Fairmont to tell Sanson — a local school bus driver — that he had won a brand new truck.
Sanson had received his COVID-19 vaccine and registered to be entered into the weekly drawing for eligible West Virginia residents. Then, he hit the jackpot.
In a surprise visit to the Marion County Board of Education, Justice informed Sanson of the news. Justice then handed Sanson the keys to a brand new GMC Sierra Elevation four-wheel drive pickup truck.
It’s not every day that the simple act of getting vaccinated can land you a such a hefty prize. For many, the knowledge that they are safe from the corona virus is prize enough. But for those who need extra incentive, the governor’s office holds a weekly drawing from the names of West Virginians who have recently received at least one vaccine.
Called “Do it for Babydog: save a life, change your life,” the vaccination sweepstakes program was designed to encourage reluctant residents to get the vaccine. Justice greets the big winners in person with his state mascot and personal pet, Babydog, a lovable English bulldog.
“If you won’t do it for me, if you won’t do it for your family, you’ve got to get vaccinated for Babydog,” Justice said.
In other states, incentive programs include savings bonds, cash payouts and free tickets to sporting events and concerts.
Each week, names are selected at random from the list of vaccinated participants. Prizes include complete scholarships to any public institution in West Virginia, lifetime fishing licenses and weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks. Other prizes include rifles, shotguns and lifetime hunting licenses.
Of course, there’s no guarantee every contestant be as lucky as Sanson, but at least they will be protected against the coronavirus. The governor’s office will continue to draw names every week until Aug. 4, and winners will be announced every Wednesday.
As of July 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 37 percent of West Virginia residents are fully vaccinated, and 43 percent have received at least one dose.
“How many lives have we saved?” Justice said. “Now, we all need to continue to stand up and get vaccinated.”
In Marion County, 4,655 COVID cases have been confirmed as of July 1, according to The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations are currently available to all West Virginians ages 12 and older. To find a vaccine site, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov to enroll for a chance to win, or to see a list of previous winners.
To be eligible to win in the next prize drawing, participants must register by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 11. Winners will be announced next Wednesday, July 14.
