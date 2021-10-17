Queen Morgan Rogers is the daughter of Jay and Jeannie Rogers and is escorted by Bubby Towns, son of Bryan and Lisa Towns
Maid of Honor Gracie Lamb is the daughter of Kara and Jimmy Lamb and is escorted by Ashton Cecil, son of Kriss and Courtney Cecil.
Senior Attendant Bella Bock is the daughter of Shana Bock and is escorted by Carson Mundell son of Betsy and Richard Mundell
Senior Attendant Tiarra Garrett is the daughter of Brittany Simon and is escorted by Elias Wilson son of Jenifer and Josh Wilson.
Senior Attendant Taci Saunders is the daughter of Robert and Marcy Saunders and is escorted by Luke Blickenstaff son of Michael Blickenstaff and Stephany Shelosky Blickenstaff.
Senior Attendant Alexa Wilson is the daughter of Jessica and Ryan Wilson and is escorted by Clint Radcliffe son of Sherry and Clint Radcliffe Sr.
Junior Attendant Claira Hager is the daughter of Angie and Chad Hager is escorted by Ro Jones, son of Shannon and Tony Jones.
Junior Attendant Hailey Jordan is the daughter of Shane and Sherry Jordan and is escorted by Cyrus von Schmidt son of Hanns and Debbie von Schmidt.
Sophomore Attendant Mackenzie Balzer is the daughter of Alyson and Richard Balzer and is escorted by Frankie Pagliaro son of Jennifer and Frank Pagliaro.
Sophomore Attendant Khadi Koanda is the daughter of Gesha Dooley and Ousmane Koanda and is escorted by Hunter Spitznogle son of Kevin and Lindsay Spitznogle.
Freshman Attendant Olivia Nichols is the daughter of Michael and Amber Nichols and is escorted by Blake Straight son of Mike and Jill Straight.
Freshman Attendant Summer Walker is the daughter of Jamie and Joe Kraegenbrink. Escorted by Ashton Walker son of Ashley and Christopher Walker.
