FAIRMONT — The Student of the Month program of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks recognizes young men and women for achievements in school and community life, fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming. Their accomplishments should be recognized and praised.
November students of the month for Fairmont Senior High are Delayne Pyle and Sheckyl Emory Koanda.
Pyle, the daughter of Cam and Teresa Pyle, is a member of National Honor Society, 2022-23 Drumline Captain, a member of math honor society Mu Alpha Theta, Governor’s Honors Academy, Madrigals and Science Honorary. She plans to attend West Virginia University and major in music health.
Koanda, son of Ousmane and Gesha Koanda, is a member of National Honor Society, is a Madrigals king, has been FSHS Student of the Month, is a kids church leader, worship leader. He plans to attend Fairmont State University and major in communications.
