FAIRMONT — No stranger to competition, having been only one of two freshmen to letter as a varsity soccer player this school year, Ava McMullen will step out of her comfort zone this week.
Fifteen-year-old McMullen is the Marion County winner of the national contest Poetry Out Loud which aims to encourage high school students to learn about poetry through memorization, performance and competition. She said because she has played soccer so long, her team feels like a family and provides her comfort.
“I feel very safe when I’m on the [soccer] field, so trying something new is scary and I’m getting out of my comfort zone ... but it’s also a lot of fun figuring out that it’s not just soccer for me,” she said.
In Charleston, McMullen will compete against 41 other West Virginia students on Friday and Saturday. In preparation for the state competition, all students had to pick three poems to recite — basically perform aloud — from a list of poems compiled by West Virginia Culture and History, the state’s sponsor of the national program.
When she competed at the county-level, McMullen had COVID-19 but she trudged on, and performed her poem via Zoom to a panel comprised of English teachers from Fairmont Senior High where she is a freshman. She recited from memory “The Kiss” by English poet Robert Graves, one of the poems selected by the national Poetry Out Loud program, which is sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.
“I’ve never recited a poem before, so I wanted a shorter one and I took a long time trying to decide which one to pick, but I chose a short, sweet, nice love poem,” McMullen said. “It was one that I could easily understand so that I could act it out.”
The stakes are higher for state competition. Students were required to select three poems from a list, one from pre-Twentieth Century, and another that was longer than 25 lines. The third poem selection was left up to each student but also had to come from the Poetry Out Loud list.
McMullen will recite and perform “How Do I Love Thee” by Elizabeth Barrett Browning, “Since There’s No Escape” by Sara Teasdale and “It Is Not” by Valerie Martinez. In the process of selecting her poems for state, she made a list of five poems before making her final decision because once she committed, she couldn’t change her selections for state competition.
“I really like doing things by women and just having that representation because I feel like there are not a lot of women poets, so I chose them and it just turned out that they were all written by women,” McMullen said.
Of her three selections, McMullen said her favorite selection is “It Is Not.”
“I wanted to do something that I could relate to, which is a poem about a woman, because if you can relate to a poem, it’s easier to say it and act it out,” McMullen said. “It starts out with ‘We have the body of a woman’ and that is probably my favorite one.”
Students enter the competition with only the desire to perform poems out loud. They are not required to write their own poems or do research on the poets themselves, however, McMullen did a bit extra to prepare for competition.
“I have taken notes on the poems because I want to understand them, so I know what they’re talking about, so I annotated the poems,” she said. “I kind of interpreted how I perceived the poem, which is one of the things I like about poetry — you can really take into whatever you want to and perceive it how you want to.”
Ava’s mother, Stacey McMullen, who teaches kindergarten at Jayenne Elementary School, said it’s no surprise to see her daughter competes at this level as a freshman. She said Ava was always above her grade level in reading.
“We read to her a lot when she was little,” Stacey said. “She was also a quick reader and a young reader — she’s always been more advanced in her reading level.”
The youngest of three children, Ava said her brother would often read to her when she was much younger.
“I wanted to be like my brother and my brother would read me bedtime stories sometimes if I was nice to him that day,” she said, laughing. “I read a lot.”
In the days prior to the Poetry Out Loud competition in Charleston, Ava has been practicing her poetry performances, so she’ll be in top form during the event. She has two friends who have taken part in acting classes with the Fairmont State University Academy of the Arts, so they are giving her tips on her performance.
“I’ll rehearse them for them, and they’ll critique me on little words I get wrong and they’re also helping me with acting,” Ava said.
The state winner will get $200, the opportunity to represent West Virginia in the national competition and a trophy created by a West Virginia artist. The state winner’s school will be awarded $500 to purchase poetry books and materials.
