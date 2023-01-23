FAIRMONT — A Fairmont Senior High sophomore recently was named the winner of the school's Poetry Out Loud competition.
Ava McMullen — who also won the school-level contest as a freshman — is the 2023 winner, while junior Serra Matheny was named first runner up.
Poetry Out Loud, which is presented in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Arts, History, and Culture, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Poetry Foundation, is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country.
Since the program began in 2005, more than 4.1 million students across the country have participated in Poetry Out Loud.
On Jan. 18, Fairmont Senior students participated in the Poetry Out Loud contest at the school by reciting works selected from an anthology of more than 1,200 poems. Judges evaluated student performances on such criteria as voice and articulation, evidence of understanding the work and accuracy.
The National Endowment for the Arts and Poetry Foundation have created free, standards-based curriculum materials to support Poetry Out Loud including a teacher’s guide, lesson plans, an online anthology, posters, and video and audio on the art of recitation. These resources are available for free at PoetryOutLoud.org.
McMullen now advances to the state Poetry Out Loud contest on March 10.
This will be her second time on the Charleston stage after her 2022 shool-level win. The West Virginia champion will receive $200 and will advance to the national finals next spring where $50,000 in awards and school/organizational stipends will be distributed.
The representing school or organization of the state champion will receive $500 for the purchase of poetry materials. The first runner-up in each state will receive $100, with $200 for their school or organization. The Poetry Foundation provides and administers all aspects of the monetary prizes awarded and travel arrangements for the Poetry Out Loud National Finals.
To learn more about the WV Poetry Out Loud contest, contact James D. Wolfe, Poetry Out Loud Coordinator or visit PoetryOutLoud.org.
