FAIRMONT — A cadre of Fairmont Senior High seniors are closer than ever to knowing what’s like to fend for themselves in the workforce and live the life of a consumer.
Students took part in the Budget Challenge, a 14-week online course where students receive a credit card, pay bills, manage their paycheck, invest money and live on a budget as a new college graduate. The course is part of the Personal Finance Class taught by Robin Salai. She said the goal is to make students ready to be an adult.
“I would love to start with this generation and teach them how to go out and be financially responsible. Don’t go out there and be homeless, don’t go out there and end up in debt, don’t go out there and end up with your head full of water, before you even get started,” Salai said.
Students learn about finances, but they also learn about career and college choices.
“When they come into my class at the beginning of the year, I tell them you enrolled in personal finance, but this is not personal finance — this is adulting,” Salai said.
Throughout the course, students have the ability to win points and receive trophies. The maximum amount of trophies a student can receive is six and the maximum number of points is $10,000. At the end of the program, Salai hosts an awards ceremony for students. This year, for the first time since she started teaching the program, every student received at least one trophy.
“Of the 11 Business Completers, eight of them got their [National Occupational Competency Testing Institute] certification and they beat national standards. They beat the national scores. I believe three of them earned college credits and governor’s workforce honors. I’m blown away by how my kids have done this year, it has just been amazing,” Salai said.
Salai she loves teaching the personal finance class and budget challenge.
“I love watching the kids grow and learn over the year. ... I love these kids,” Salai said.
There were five students that won all six trophies — Samuel Fisher, Gregory Lyle, Julienne Raines, Natalie Sisler and Amelia Tillema. Fisher and Sisler both won a top honors award and completed the program with a perfect score.
One of the main challenges is checking emails and logging onto the website everyday. Students said they really enjoyed the program and learned a lot, but there were some days, such as during spring break, that they didn’t want to log in.
“I’ve always been the person to manage money — I’m a tightwad. Before this class, I didn’t really know much how to manage it, I just knew to save it and keep it as long as you can,” Sisler said.
Sisler said she plans to attend culinary school and open her own bakery and agriculture business that serves farm-fresh food. She and 11 other students are what’s called business completers.
“I went in with very little prior knowledge and by the time the budget challenge started, we had a semester of class. So, I knew a little bit, but certainly the Budget Challenge helped. I learned to fill out checks and do online banking,” Fisher said.
Fisher is also a business completer and plans to attend West Virginia University after graduation.
Both Sisler, Fisher and other students said they recommend the class and program to any student.
“I think if you can take this class, take it. It might be boring at some points, but it will help you in the long run,” Sisler said.
“It’s a wonderful class and program. Mrs. Kiser and Mrs. Salai are wonderful teachers,” Fisher added.
Senior Budget Challenge completers Ajania West and Landon Fluharty shared similar sentiments.
“I love the class, I thought it was fun. It actually gave us real experience with money. I’ve never been good with money. I love Mrs. Salai a lot. I would recommend taking her class. She’s so sweet. She’s one of the best teachers here. She’s very hands-on, if you don’t know something she will help you,” West said.
“Mrs. Salai’s like my bestie. She’s a very good mentor and leader,” Fluharty said.
