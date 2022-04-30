FAIRMONT — What began as a risky proposition starting a business in the middle of a pandemic has proven anything but for Joe Beafore.
In June 2021, he launched Mountain Top Small Engine Repair LLC in his home garage on Bunner Ridge with the long-term goal of one day moving his shop into Fairmont.
As of March 1, Beafore accomplished that goal by breathing life into the former location of Frederick’s Small Engine Repair, near Pizza Hut at 13 Freeland St.
“Where I was located was too far out, so when this became available, I was in the process of looking for a place and then Tim [Liebrecht] reached out to me, after my previous article in the paper. We set up here and came to an agreement,” Beafore said.
Property owner Tim Liebrecht has worked in economic development in Fairmont for the past eight years. He said that he was scrolling through Facebook when he came across the Times West Virginian article about Mountain Top Small Engine Repair from December 2021.
Leibrecht acquired the property in November 2021, so after reading through the article, he decided to reach out to Beafore to see if he wanted to set up shop at a new location.
“So, I made sure that we had all of our ducks in a row on the property side and gave Joe a call and just said, ‘Hey man, I’ve got this property listed. Would you be interested in leasing it? It’s fully functional and ready to go as a small engine repair shop. If you’re interested in coming here, we can list the property.’ So that’s kind of how it all started,” Liebrecht said.
Liebrecht is excited for the future of Mountain Top Small Engine Repair, the only small engine repair shop in Fairmont.
“I’m just really proud that we’ve got an active small business here. We’ve brought a new business into Fairmont. We’ve got a service that isn’t offered anywhere else in Fairmont and it’s really cool, too, because this has been a small engine shop for more than 40 years, so we get to keep that going,” Liebrecht said.
The site became available after Frederick’s Small Engine Repair announced in December 2020 that the family was closing shop after 75 years in business.
Meanwhile, Beafore said that business has been great since relocating. He is currently working on adding a showroom to the property, so he can sell small engine items such as lawnmowers and string trimmers (or weed eaters).
Beafore just placed orders for Echo and Shindaiwa products and will have Toro and hopefully Stihl products in the future. Beafore said the showroom setup should be ready in three to four weeks.
“Getting the showroom set up has been a slow process, but we’re getting there... It helps the community to be able to offer products,” Beafore said.
Beafore said that he has been working in small engine repair his whole life.
“It’s my passion... When the pandemic hit, I was slow at work. I was originally a union operator, so when the work dried up there, I had nowhere to go. So, I had to make other choices and I chose this because there was no service in Fairmont to help the community,” Beafore said.
He likes being able to “be his own boss,” and help the public by providing a service locally.
“My biggest thing is customer satisfaction. Without my customers, I wouldn’t be here,” Beafore said.
Mountain Top Small Engine Repair is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays. For questions, call 681-404-6096.
