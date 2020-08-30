Fairmont State alum to head Advising and Career Success

FAIRMONT — A Fairmont State University alum is the new executive director of the university’s Advising and Career Success program.
John Devault said the university played a large role in helping him become the person he is. He received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1995, earned a master’s in education in educational administration from the University of Virginia in 2013, and doctorate of education in educational planning, policy, and leadership from the College of William and Mary in 2020.
“I was able to build a very strong foundation and I look forward to being a part of a culture that provides that experience to students,” he said. “We are here to help students get a better understanding of how they can contribute to society. We all have gifts and skills where we can help others and be purposeful with our futures.”
Devault said the school’s tutoring & testing program provides students with opportunities to identify their strengths and go beyond their own perceived limitations.
“When I came to Fairmont State, I didn’t understand the process of writing and needed a lot of extra help,” he said. “As for testing, I didn’t really know what I wanted to be and was an advertising major because it sounded fun and was probably on the first page of the catalog. I began to understand myself better and realized that education played much better to my strengths.”
Before taking the position at Fairmont State, Devault taught in the Fluvanna County Schools and at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia. During that time, he served as an assistant admissions director, guidance counselor, director of college and cadet services and coached a variety of sports at all age levels.
“I’m looking forward to being in an environment that cares about its students and working with great people,” he said. “Being able to go to Yann’s, Country Club Bakery, and Colasessano’s is a definite plus, too.”
Merri Incitti, vice president of Institutional Effectiveness and Strategic Operations, is welcomes Devault to the Falcon Family.
“John is an alum of Fairmont State and understands our student centric culture. He will have oversight of the Academic Advising Center, ENCOVA Career Services office, and the Testing & Tutoring Center,” she said. “He brings a superb skill set to this position and understands that we need to move to new level of interaction with our students to meet the Complete College America tenants, especially during this everchanging pandemic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.