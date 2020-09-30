FAIRMONT — The nursing program at Fairmont State University got a huge windfall Tuesday with a $500,000 donation from two alumni who are natives of Harrison County.
Kimberly and Rusty Hutson donated the funds to the Fairmont State School of Nursing, of which $200,000 will be allocated to the Rusty and Kimberly Hutson Family Fund for Nursing and the remainder will create the Rusty and Kimberly Hutson Nursing Discretionary Endowment.
“One thing that she always said about this program was she was very well prepared, and stepped right in and was able to make a difference,” Rusty Hutson said. “I think we have big, big opportunities, and I think with the right resources, it can go further.”
At an unveiling Tuesday on campus, Laura Clayton, associate dean of the School of Nursing, said the money will increase the number of students that can be accepted into the nursing program. She said the program has already increased its enrollment.
“The gift will allow us to increase our student enrollment,” Clayton said. “This year we have been able to increase it by 23 percent, and that’s a pretty significant number.”
Fairmont State President Mirta Martin said the donation will be used to hire more faculty for the program and purchase equipment for training students.
“Their gift highlights the essence of their humanity and supports their desire to invest in the next generation of leaders,” Martin said. “Through their generosity, the university will be able to hire more faculty to increase our nursing program.”
Julie Cryser, president of the Fairmont State Foundation, said the Hutson’s gift will help financially for years to come, due to the endowment fund they started. The Hutson family’s $200,000 donation matches a donation made this summer by Mon Health System.
“Because of the Hutsons, Fairmont State will not only have additional funds for the next few years to support the expansion of the nursing program,” Cryser said, “but it will also have an endowment that will last in perpetuity providing to the program long after we are all gone.”
After the press conference in the Falcon Center, the crowd traveled to the nursing school’s simulation lab where the Hutsons revealed a plaque commemorating their donation. Clayton said the simulation lab allows students to get experience involving actual hospital medical scenarios while still maintaining safety because the patients are only robots.
“Through simulation, I can guarantee that every one of our students has that opportunity,” Clayton said. “We put them in some really high stress situations, and what are you going to do about it... That’s where the learning really takes place.”
It was the Hutson’s goal to upgrade the program at Fairmont State, to get more students in the area and throughout the state to enter the field of nursing, and stay in the region when they enter the workforce.
“This program, we want it to train quality nurses that can go into the workforce,” Rusty said. “We want them to graduate, and we want them to stay here in West Virginia.”
Rusty Hutson, a 1991 Fairmont State accounting graduate and certified public accountant, is CEO of Diversified Gas & Oil Co. Kimberly Hutson is a 1994 Fairmont State graduate who majored in nursing and worked as a registered nurse until 1999 when they moved to Birmingham, Alabama. At that point, she became a full-time mom to their four children.
In February 2019, the Hutsons donated $400,000 to Fairmont State to establish the Rusty & Kimberly Hutson Family Endowed Scholarship for business students.
