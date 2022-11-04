FAIRMONT — The separation of Marion County’s two higher education institutions is finally starting to settle.
Wednesday was a landmark day in the journey Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community & Technical College have taken to officially separate and be independent institutions.
For the first time in five years, the two schools sat down and signed an agreement to collaborate on their health care degrees and allow students from Pierpont to pursue a degree at Fairmont State using credits already acquired.
These agreements had been paused for several years due to the tensions that mounted between the schools since around 2017. In 2020, Fairmont State began to court the legislature into combining the two schools, making Pierpont a college within the university.
That measure failed in 2021 and the two signed an agreement to formally separate, split all assets and become truly independent from each other. In Feb. 2022, the two tried to remerge again but the measure failed to pass the state legislature. Since then, the two schools have begun to move ahead in their own ways.
At Wednesday’s signing, the top administrators from both institutions sat at the same table together in solidarity and spoke about how this new spirit of cooperation is “just the beginning.”
“This is just the beginning of our strong partnership with our colleagues at Fairmont State University and we already have plans and we’re working on it,” Pierpont Interim President Kathleen Nelson said. “So, stay tuned.”
Nelson, along with Fairmont State interim president Diana Phillips, spoke in a matter-of-fact way that the two have discussed the dynamic between the two institutions at great length and believe this is the start of a new path forward.
After the signing, Pierpont Provost Michael Waide and Fairmont State Interim Provost Tim Oxley discussed the past disagreements and promise of a new future between the two schools.
Waide directly credits the about face in demeanor between the institutions to the new executive leadership now in charge, namely Phillips and Nelson.
“Dr. Nelson and Dr. Phillips helped us reignite that enthusiasm for cooperation. Some of those agreements we used to have in place, this signing sets the stage to allow us to reimagine those with some new inspiration,” Waide said. “But it took these two executives to bring us back to that collaborative spirit that the two institutions enjoyed for so long.”
During the signing, Waide said that the agreement “makes sense” and Oxley was quick to agree.
The articulation agreement benefits students by giving them a straightforward pathway into either a career or further education, but it also benefits the institutions themselves.
Oxley pointed out that there are fewer young people seeking college education and West Virginia is experiencing some of the worst numbers enrollment declines due to the state’s declining population of young people.
In the current environment of higher education, Oxley said Fairmont State and Pierpont can’t afford to squabble like they have been the last few years, they have to specialize and coexist.
“The numbers are clear. We cannot afford to be at odds with one another. We have to learn how to partner so we can equip students to excel in a very competitive world,” Oxley said. “This is us joining arms and asking how we can benefit this region.”
Phillips made her opinion known and echoed the sentiment shared by the others. The agreements are to benefit students and the region and that can’t be done while fighting.
“Dr. Nelson and Dr. Oxley and I came on board at around the same time and were able to pick up where things were left off,” Phillips said. “I’ll just say this — as institutions of higher education, it is our obligation to serve our students and our community. This signing represents the continued commitment we have as a community of educators to do just that.”
