FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University has narrowed its presidential search to four finalists.
Fairmont State’s months-long president search is coming to a close, with four candidates — three of which are Fairmont natives — being named Wednesday afternoon by the university’s search committee.
“Each of these candidates brings a unique set of skills and experiences that we believe pair well with the traits we have identified in our next President,” Fairmont State Board of Governor’s Chairman Rusty Hutson said in a released statement. “Fairmont State is a special place filled with special people. We serve a vital role in this region, and our next president’s vision and leadership will help ensure that we continue to provide an unrivaled student experience, build upon our robust academic programming, and strengthen the University for years to come.”
Rocco Fucillo, Rosemary Thomas, Williams Phillips and Michael Davis are the four finalists vying for the role left vacant by the untimely and forced departure of Mirta Martin in May 2022.
Fucillo was a finalist during the previous presidential search in 2017. He boasts a notable reputation in Fairmont and around North Central West Virginia. A Fairmont native, Fucillo is currently the director of state government relations at West Virginia University and is a Fairmont State alumnus. He holds a law degree from the WVU Law School.
Thomas is another Fairmont native. Currently, she is the executive vice president at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins. She has served on several boards around Marion County, boasts a doctor of education degree and is the director of the West Virginia Rhododendron Girls State.
Phillips is also a Fairmont native. Phillips graduated from Fairmont State in 1993 and boasts a 25-year career as a health care executive. Most recently he served as a corporate officer and global vice president of commercial operations for Abbott’s Cardiac Rhythm Management division. He is the only finalist with no noted experience in higher education administration.
Michael Davis is the final candidate and the only name of the four who is not a Fairmont native. Davis currently serves as chief of staff at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. According to his biography, his time at JMU has given him experience in curricular innovation and also in managing university relations within a close-knit community. He holds a doctor of philosophy in communication studies.
The four finalists are scheduled to visit Fairmont State’s campus next week to meet with the community from both on and off campus. Each of the meetings will take place in the conference rooms on the top floor of the Falcon Center and are open to the public.
Fucillo’s meeting will take place April 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Phillips’ will take place April 17 from 4-6 p.m., Davis’ will take place April 18 from 3-5 p.m., and Thomas’ will take place April 19 from 3-5 p.m.
No details were provided about a timetable for naming the new president nor what role current Interim President Dianna Phillips will have once a new president is on board.
In May 2022, the board of governor’s voted to relinquish then-President Mirta Martin of her power and terminate her contract effective July 18, 2022.
For more information about the presidential search, visit www.fairmontstate.edu/presidentialsearch.
