FAIRMONT — There are plenty of options to bring vibrancy into downtown Fairmont.
Main Street Fairmont is often left to pitch a tent over the gavel lot on the corner of Adams and Monroe Street for many of its events, but a group of Fairmont State architecture students have imagined a permanent structure to fill that space.
Tuesday night, students from Fairmont State’s Community Design Assistance Center presented Fairmont City Council with a concept for an indoor farmer’s market building to be constructed on the current site of the gravel parking lot on Monroe Street.
Their plans show a 10,000 square-foot, two story building that could be used as a marketplace during Main Street events, rented to the community or used for city-sponsored events.
Fairmont State’s Community Design Assistance Center allows communities around the state to receive fully fleshed out plans for buildings free of charge and the students benefit from the real-world experience of completing a project.
“This is really showcasing the amazing talent and ability that they have at that program,” Fairmont Director of Planning Shae Strait said. “This project has been something long-envisioned to pursue and these students have worked very hard over the last semester on a concept.”
While there are currently no concrete plans to move forward with actually making the students’ concept a reality, the in-depth plan drafted the students will give a strong starting point if the city decides to pursue the idea.
“This [presentation] is an outstanding representation of your skills and passion and we wish you all the best with this project and with future projects,” Fairmont Mayor Anne Bolyard said.
Council also recognized the retirement of Pastor Wesley Dobbs, who has served Morning Star Baptist Church for 36 years.
In addition to his service to the church, Dobbs also contributed to the community at large, serving as a moderator of the Tygart Valley Baptist Association, served on the Fairmont General Hospital board of directors, an active NAACP member and appointed by former Gov. Joe Manchin to serve on the West Virginia Human Rights Commission.
The city council chambers where standing-room only Tuesday, as a large portion of the congregation turned out to thank Dobbs along with the city council for all he’s done for the city.
“Whereas during his life, Pastor Dobbs has displayed, in countless ways, his dedication to the welfare of others and has earned the respect and affection of people from all walks of life and ages,” Bolyard said, reading from the official proclamation.
Council also received a visit from Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston, who stopped by to thank the city and the city police department for their assistance with active shooter trainings around the county.
On April 17, faculty and staff were called to the schools while the students were away. The personnel engaged in active shooter trainings. This round of training now leaves every school in the county prepared for such an event.
“This training would not have been possible without the city police department. We’ve received several compliments for the Fairmont City Police Department,” Heston said. “So, I wanted to come and publicly thank you for your experts helping our experts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.