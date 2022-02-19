FAIRMONT — A lawsuit regarding the closure of Fairmont State University’s theatre and music programs is closer to a resolution.
Friday, Marion County Circuit Court Judge Patrick Wilson heard arguments in the case of Galen Hansen v. Fairmont State University. The case is a civil suit regarding alleged malpractice in the steps the university took before its board of governor’s voted to dissolve its theatre and music programs in May 2020.
The university argued that the programs were not financially viable and the board made the decision to cut the programs. Those on the side of the plaintiff argue that the numbers university officials used to come to that decision were not accurate and the university violated open meetings laws to reach that decision.
In summary, the suit is over two violations, according to Hansen’s attorney. First is a violation of the Freedom of Information Act and the second is over a violation of the Open Government Proceedings Act.
Friday’s arguments were about a motion for a summary judgment — where the judge hears the facts of the case and makes a judgment without sending the suit to a jury trial. The motion was filed by Fairmont State’s attorney, Jeff Lilly.
“I filed a lengthy motion for summary judgment in this case, and the defendant would rely primarily upon that brief,” Lilly said in the hearing. “We believe it to be thorough and cites all the undisputed facts.”
The plaintiff’s counsel, Kirk Auvil, was of the opinion that matters in his arguments would be better suited for a jury’s discretion.
Judge Wilson, after hearing both sides go back and forth for over an hour, stated that he was leaning toward the opinion that the case could be resolved as a summary judgment.
However, no decision was reached Friday morning. The fate of the plaintiff’s case lies in a sealed packet of documents the judge is to review.
The documents in question were provided to the plaintiff in compliance with a Freedom of Information Act request. The plaintiff argues that the redactions within the documents were not made within legally-allowed exceptions.
A specific document titled, “Academic Reorganization Scenarios” was the subject of most of the redaction and the plaintiff argued that his party could not weigh the accuracy of the figures used to justify the closure of the arts programs due to those redactions.
“That was the document that the board based its decision to dissolve these programs on,” Auvil said. “Trying to ascertain what exactly is in that document, in terms of whether or not the figures are accurate, was the chief goal of the plaintiff’s FOIA.”
The judge plans to review the unredacted documents in order to determine if the redactions were justified.
At the end of Friday’s hearing, the judge raised the possibility of sending the case to the state’s highest court, as there are questions posed by the plaintiff which have no case law to guide a verdict.
To send the case to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, both parties would have to agree to referring the case to the high court.
“The court, at this point, without further review of these documents, is looking toward the matter as most likely being appropriate for summary judgment,” Wilson said. “With that said... it’s interesting you’ve raised a couple issues. The only other option, I suppose, would be to have both parties consider it necessary to send a certified question to the supreme court given the lack of case law.”
Both lawyers agreed with the judge’s sentiment and following that the court went into recess until the judge reviews the documents in question.
