PLEASANT VALLEY — Aviation is a serious career, but it can be fun at the same time.
While future Fairmont State University students were bustling around the Locust Aveune campus Saturday for Maroon & White Day, across Fairmont the members of the college's chapter of the Alpha Eta Rho aviation fraternity were hosting a community fly-in at Fairmont Municipal Airport's Frankman Airfield.
Just as cars were pulling in the parking lot, Trey Washenitz, a flight instructor with Fairmont State, came cruising over the runway in a paramotor — a paraglider attached to a chair with an engine and propeller on the back.
A HealthNet helicopter also briefly stopped by for a visit.
Down from the hangars, hobbyist aircraft, college students and the airfield's own aviation club lined up as visitors socialized and the student hosts of the event sold T-shirts and snacks to raise money for their fraternity.
"[Our fraternity] does a lot of events. We travel to air traffic control towers, visit museums, but sometimes we get together to have fun as friends," Fraternity President Makenzie Lundquist said. "Today was one of those days."
Saturday's event is the second-ever David McRobie Memorial Fly-In. McRobie was instrumental in the success of Fairmont State's aviation program getting off the ground and donated an aircraft to the program. The first fly-in was held in his honor in 2022 shortly before McRobie passed away.
Now the event will be held yearly to memorialize his contribution to the hobby and the study of aviation.
Kevin Blaney is a recent graduate of Fairmont State's Aviation program and served as president of the Alpha Eta Rho fraternity while a student. Now, Blaney serves as a board member for the Frankman Field Airport Authority and assisted in organizing Saturday's event.
He believes this event taps into the important collaboration between aviation and the community.
"I don't think people realize the value this airport provides. This airport provides us a link to other places around the world," Blaney said. "We're very fortunate to have the students here in the flight program, who can come down to this smaller airport that's not towered to hone their skills while also hosting events for the community to attend and see what they're all about."
