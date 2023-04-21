FAIRMONT — As the end of the fiscal year approaches, Fairmont State University’s board of governors is worried about revenue.
Thursday morning, the board held its regular monthly meeting and with the end of the fiscal year on its way in June, the end-of-year reports are starting to come in.
While there are promising trends with enrollment and retention numbers, predictions show that expenses may soon outpace revenues in some areas. The board discussed several measures to proactively counter the losses. One of the solutions to balance the expenses is a three percent increase to tuition costs and a four percent increase to room and board.
This will amount to an increase of around $123 per semester for in-state undergraduate tuition and $268 for out-of-state tuition. Graduate level tuition will increase $142 per semester for in-state tuition and $304 per semester for out-of-state tuition.
This increase will bring Fairmont State closer in line with its peers around the state. Most institutions have already upped tuition in a similar fashion and this increase will still allow Fairmont State to be marketed as a more affordable option.
However, the tuition increases aren’t expected to do much to counteract the loss in revenue. According to Fairmont State’s Finance Committee Chair Jennifer Kinty, these increases are hardly keeping up with inflation.
“This increase will not keep pace with inflation, so we have to, somehow, grow other revenue streams,” Kinty said.
According to a presentation given to the board Thursday, the university’s net income has dropped by $800,000 compared to where it was this time last year. According to Fairmont State CFO Christa Kwiatkowski, the revenue slump is mainly due to mounting costs from legal fees, the president search and rising utility costs.
Despite the $800,000 dip, Kwiatkowski assured the board that the budgets are stable. While that could be taken as good news, Board Chairman Rusty Hutson said the drop in revenue needs to be taken seriously.
“The revenue seems to be the biggest problem. We need to and have to get revenues back up,” Hutson said. “I keep harping on this and I’m sure some people tune me out, but we’ve got to change the way we’re doing things as an academic institution to recover this. It’s not going to recover by doing things the same old way.”
The board was also informed of facilities issues that require attention in the coming years. The institution invests a portion of tuition dollars to pay for capital maintenance and improvements, but Kwiatkowski hopes to apply for state funding to help pay for upcoming projects.
Another issue is a drop in giving to the Fairmont State University Foundation, the nonprofit that invests donations and manages scholarship funds. Foundation President Rae Dyer said many donors and alumni have voiced hesitancy to give before the school settles on a new president.
Wednesday concluded the university’s public forums with its four finalists for president. The board had an agenda item for Thursday’s meeting to discuss the president search in a closed session, however, the session ended quickly, and the board opted to reconvene for a focus session in a few weeks to determine a final candidate to whom they will offer the position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.