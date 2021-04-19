FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State University Board of Governors said Monday they weren't surprised to learn of President Mirta Martin's possible departure.
Early Thursday, a press release from Colorado Mesa University surfaced, naming Martin as one of the university's three finalists in their search for a president. This news was a surprise to many in the campus community, but David Goldberg, chairman of the BOG, says it wasn't a shock.
"While the Board of Governors only recently learned of President Martin’s candidacy for President at another institution," Goldberg said in a prepared statement Monday. "The Board is not surprised to hear that she is sought after for her expertise and knowledge within higher education."
The BOG held an emergency meeting in executive session to discuss the news of Martin's candidacy, but no votes were taken.
“No actions or decisions were taken in executive session, just discussion about the subject at hand,” said Goldberg.
However, the Board says they want to keep the community informed about the situation.
"We want to assure the entire Falcon Family, including our students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and community, that the Board will work alongside Dr. Martin as this process unfolds," said Goldberg. "The future of Fairmont State is strong, and we are confident in our ability to continue to soar to new and greater heights."
In his statement, Goldberg touted the University's achievements in the midst of the pandemic, detailing an increase in enrollment and revenue and a decrease in expenditures without furloughing any employees.
"When the community needs Fairmont State, we are always here to be a partner and beacon for promise and success within the mountain state," said Goldberg.
Colorado Mesa University said in a press release last week that Martin will join two other presidential candidates and "engage the University’s various stakeholders through in-person campus visits during the week of April 26."
Martin came to Fairmont State in early 2018 after serving as president of Fort Hays State University in Fort Hayes, Kansas.
She was selected from a list of five finalists that were presented to the Fairmont community in early September 2017.
She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and political science from Duke University, a master of business administration from the University of Richmond and a doctorate with an emphasis in strategic management and leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.