FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University’s Board of Governors voted to relinquish President Mirta Martin of her power and issue a termination on her contract effective July 18.
While the board whittled away in a closed executive session that lasted nearly three hours, supporters and critics of Martin waited outside the boardroom doors. Some of the president’s staunch defenders formed a prayer circle outside on the terrace from the university board room, asking that the university keep Martin in office.
The waiting was punctuated by Martin exiting the board room about halfway through the closed session. She made her rounds to the group and gave tearful hugs to many waiting to hear the board’s decision.
The board of governors move comes a day after Martin released a letter to the student body and the board members saying she will not seek renewal for her contract that is set to expire December 28, 2022. After about a half-hour of socializing, Martin was called back into the board room Wednesday with her lawyer.
While some were in attendance regarding rumors of religious discrimination against Martin, many were there to simply voice their support for Martin and her work, one of whom was a former mayor of Fairmont Brad Merrifield.
“I’m just here to support Dr. Martin,” Merrifield said. “When I was in city government we worked on a lot of projects and I’m just here to support her personally really.”
Once the public was allowed into the boardroom, which was cramped and reduced to standing-room only, Board Chair David Goldberg relinquished his status as chair for the remainder of the meeting and handed control over to Vice Chair Rusty Hutson Jr. who joined the meeting via phone.
Board member Jason Pitzatella entered a motion asking the board to issue a 60-day notice to Martin and end her contract July 18, 2022. He also requested any power delegated by the board to Martin be revoked starting today and all powers of the president be given to the University’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dianna Phillips.
Jeers from the crowd filled the room as the motion received a second from Board member Gina Fantasia. Hutson asked for final discussion from the board and Board member Jennifer Kinty spoke to the board’s rationale in this decision.
“Just so those in the room know, as a board member here, our fiduciary duty here is to Fairmont State University and it is not necessarily to Dr. Martin,” Kinty said. “We’re acting today on the best interest of Fairmont State University, not what’s in the best interest of Dr. Martin.”
Again, the room filled with scoffs and jeers from the public. Kinty cut off the assault and continued.
“With that said, there is a misalignment of goals going into a new academic year, and our goal is to... bring the university forward into the good works [Martin] has done,” Kinty said. “It is our responsibility as a board to make those tough decisions.”
Kinty spoke for the majority of members on the board, but Martin was not without her supports around the table. The only two nay votes were Jon Dodds, the board’s staff representative; and Maiya Bennett, the student representative.
Before the vote was taken, Dodds and Bennett both spoke and appealed to the work Martin has done for the university since she was hired in 2018.
“As a student and a member of the Student Government Association, I am in full support of Dr. Martin and my experience at the university would not be the same without her leadership,” Bennett said. “I was on this board the last time we had this same discussion three years ago and this six-month period was discussed.”
The majority of the board was concerned about a change in leadership in the middle of a school year. Judging by those who spoke on behalf of the board during the meeting, it was their opinion that they should allow Martin to begin the next steps in her professional career and begin looking for a new Fairmont State president as soon as possible.
The resolution passed as presented with only Dodds and Bennett voting no. Goldberg abstained and declined to comment after the meeting.
The board was quick to adjourn and Martin stood outside the doors to the boardroom hugging each supporter that passed.
Fairmont State will begin the appointment process of an interim president immediately and will conduct a national search for a replacement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.