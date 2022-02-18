FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University took a step forward Thursday to re-merge with Pierpont Community & Technical College.
Fairmont State’s Board of Governors voted Thursday to voice their support for two identical pieces of legislation, Senate Bill 653 and House Bill 4723.
The two bills seek to repeal and amend a piece of West Virginia code that would allow Fairmont State and Pierpont to re-merge, similar to their status prior to 2008, when the state’s community colleges were forced to become independent institutions.
The House’s version of the bill has five sponsors, none of which are Marion County representatives. The Senate bill has three sponsors, including Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, and Sen. Mike Romano, D-12, of Harrison County.
According to Caputo, the chairs of the boards of both institutions have said this is in the best interest of the students and the stability of technical education in the region.
“I certainly only want what’s best for both institutions and certainly what’s best for the students and the student success for both of our institutions,” Caputo said. “After hearing from the chairmen from both board of governors... they both agree the merger is best to serve all students, not only to support students, but to survive financially.”
Pierpont Board of Governors Chairman David Hinkle has said multiple times that Pierpont is not financially able to sustain itself apart from Fairmont State University.
Caputo’s senior senator, Bob Beach, D-13, is on the opposite side of the issue from Caputo and has been very outspoken against the merger. Beach also disagrees that Pierpont is underwater and ailing financially.
Beach has taken the side of Pierpont’s faculty and staff who have both passed votes of no confidence against their board of governors. Pierpont’s faculty senate has composed a lengthy resolution and complaint of no confidence, laying out their mistrust in their board.
Among their complaints is that they claim Pierpont’s board has mischaracterized the college’s financial status.
Beach recently held a press conference defending Pierpont’s faculty and he called into question the financial viability not of Pierpont, but Fairmont State.
“In an attempt to answer many unanswered questions I’m giving directions... to begin a full forensic audit and investigation into the operating actions of Fairmont State University,” Beach said in his press conference.
If the two new bills were to pass, Pierpont Community & Technical College would be a “division of Fairmont State” named the Pierpont College of Community & Technical Education.
All employees, property, and finances of Pierpont would become part of Fairmont State, which run counter to agreements the two schools signed last year to fully separate based under rules of the 2008 state bill.
“Effective July 1, 2023, Pierpont Community and Technical College is a fully integrated division of Fairmont State University,” the 2022 bill reads.
The president of Pierpont would be replaced with a dean who would be assigned by the current president of Fairmont State. Hinkle has said that Pierpont personnel shouldn’t worry about their job security, however members of Pierpont’s faculty senate claim the bill only guarantees their positions until the merger is completed in July 2023.
Thursday morning, Fairmont State’s board of governors voted unanimously in favor to support the bill. Their chair, David Goldberg, gave a statement in an attempt to clear some confusion around the merger.
“Pierpont will continue to operate as its own college pending regulatory approval of this integration,” Goldberg said. “There [will be] no reductions or immediate changes as we begin the integration process if the legislation approves. It’s very important that we have a stable Pierpont and a stable Fairmont State moving through this so our students, faculty and staff have continuity and we can make this as seamless as possible.”
The bill is currently pending review by the house and senate education committees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.